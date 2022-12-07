Pop superstar Nicole Scherzinger is headlining Sydney WorldPride’s Bondi Beach Party during the mega-festival this summer.

Sydney is preparing to host the LGBTIQ+ mega-festival February 17 to March 5, 2023, for the first time in the southern hemisphere.

It’ll coincide with the 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival. As well as the usual Mardi Gras events, Sydney WorldPride will also take over the city with hundreds of new events, including multiple concerts, parties, marches, and First Nations events.

And the fesitval’s Bondi Beach Party presented by Optus will take over the iconic Sydney beach on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The Pussycat Dolls star will be joined by Australian DJs dameeeela, Jarred Baker, Jacqui Cunningham, DJ Charlie Villas, and DJ Dan Murphy – who is celebrating 20 years in the industry – on the sands of Bondi.

Sydney WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett said she’s “beyond excited” to welcome Nicole Scherzinger to Sydney for her only performance.

“Nicole Scherzinger’s performances are always electric and she is sure to raise the temperature at this sizzling beach party,” Wickett said.

“Bondi Beach Party will be a uniquely Australian experience. I’m particularly pleased Sydney WorldPride will be showcasing an all-Australian DJ line-up, sharing the sound of Australia’s club scene with the world.”

Ballot opening for historic Pride March along Sydney Harbour Bridge

Additionally, Sydney WorldPride has given an update on the historic Pride March on the final day of the festival.

Up to 50,000 people will take part in the march across the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge on March 5.

The Pride March is free, but to take part people will need to apply for the ballot via the website.

Sydney WorldPride confirmed entries to the ballot for the Pride March open at 10:00 AEDT on Friday (December 9). The ballot will run until January 8 and individuals can apply for a maximum of four tickets.

It will then be drawn on January 9, with successful applicants notified by email shortly after.

ABC will broadcast some Sydney WorldPride events

For those outside Sydney, the ABC will broadcast parts of the WorldPride festival nationwide and internationally.

ABC will broadcast the Live and Proud: Sydney World Pride Opening Concert on February 24 and the 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on February 25.

Highlights from the festival’s Human Rights Conference from March 1-3 will also stream on iview, the ABC has announced.

Visit the Sydney WorldPride website to find out more about events and tickets.

