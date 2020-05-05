Nicolas Cage will play Tiger King Joe Exotic and people have thoughts

Nicolas Cage is reportedly set to play Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic, in a scripted TV series based on the zookeeper’s wild life story.

As soon as the bizarre Netflix true-crime documentary series exploded across the world in March, Hollywood started racing to turn the unbelievable story of Joe and arch-rival Carole Baskin into a scripted project.

Now Variety has reported Nicolas Cage will take on the role of the eccentric Tiger King himself. If he does, the show will also mark Cage’s first TV role.

The as yet untitled show is also based on Leif Reigstad’s Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild”.

“Joe Shreibvogel, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park — even at the risk of losing his sanity,” the pitch reads.

“The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.”

The Cage series, produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, will be eight scripted episodes.

Some people think Nicolas Cage is an obvious casting choice, but others disagree.

David Spade would have been better than Nicolas Cage for Joe Exotic…😐 — Maci Killman (@MayzeeeLeigh) May 4, 2020

Nicolas Cage playing Joe Exotic is probably some of the most perfect castings of all time. — Travis Gunn (@TravisAGunn) May 4, 2020

Listen, I love Nicolas Cage. But the fact that David Spade isn't playing Joe Exotic is an absolute crime against humanity — Darkon Vail (@DarkonVail) May 4, 2020

Where the fck do I submit my complaint #TigerKing

DAVID SPADE WAS ROBBED pic.twitter.com/y7SH4MQQ1g — Meg (@ItsMaeganSnow) May 4, 2020

Tiger King Netflix doco also spawning numerous other projects

Netflix’s true crime docoseries, following zookeeper and proud “gun-toting gay redneck” Joe Exotic, became a global hit in March.

If you somehow haven’t seen it, Tiger King follows Oklahoma zookeeper Joe Exotic, who bred big cats in his roadside zoo.

But the tigers are somehow the least wild thing about the whole story.

Joe’s explosive feud with Carole Baskin, owner of a Florida non-profit sanctuary Big Cat Rescue, is at the centre of the show.

It all comes to a dramatic end when Exotic is accused – and convicted – of plotting to have Baskin murdered.

Joe is currently a few months into his 22 year sentence for the murder-for-hire plot and numerous wildlife violations.

The new TV series isn’t the only project planned to capitalise on the insane popularity of the Netflix series.

Kate McKinnon will star as Baskin in another scripted series, adapted from a podcast explores Exotic’s fierce love for big cats and his escalating feud with Baskin.

There’s also a Ryan Murphy and Rob Lowe take on Joe’s life that’s in the early stages of production.

