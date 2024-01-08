Nick Offerman wins Emmy for The Last Of Us gay love story

It may be Golden Globes day today, but actor Nick Offerman is celebrating an Emmy win for his work on HBO drama The Last of Us’ beautiful gay storyline.

The apocalyptic drama is based on the beloved 2013 video game of the same name. The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who make a risky journey across the US 20 years after a deadly zombie-like virus ravaged the world.

On their travels, the two characters meet Bill (played by Nick Offerman, above right), a lone, hardened survivor living in a heavily fortified town.

Bill is a gay man, and a single episode of The Last of Us flashes back to the tragic gay love story between Bill and his partner Frank, played by Aussie Murray Bartlett (above left).

At the Creative Arts Emmys at the weekend, Nick Offerman won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for playing Bill.

It was one of eight wins for The Last of Us, which also included Storm Reid for her guest work on the drama series.

Nick Offerman spoke about the Creative Arts Emmys win – and shared his acceptance speech – in a post on Twitter X.

He paid tribute to co-star Murray Bartlet, his “magnificently generous partner and rightly lauded Aussie top man, the Girth from Perth.”

“It’s hard to fully swallow because the role was in an inseparable partnership with the magnificent #MurrayBartlett,” Nick wrote.

“So I wish they had 2 trophies to give. Without Frank, Bill ain’t s__t.”

Friends, I was fortunate enough to receive a very nice winged Emmy accolade figurine last night for my work as Bill in @TheLastofUsHBO written by the indomitable @clmazin

It’s hard to fully swallow because the role was in an inseparable partnership with the magnificent… pic.twitter.com/caXUZ6pcPP — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) January 7, 2024

In his speech, Nick Offerman also paid tribute to the “astonishing band of artists” collaborating on The Last of Us.

“We would all just be standing around with our thumbs in our asses if Craig Mazin has not written this script,” Nick said.

“This was the best script I’ve ever been handed. If you enjoy what we do then it’s always and only because the writing is so good.”

Before the show premiered, Murray Bartlett also said the script was “one of the best hours of television I’ve ever read”.

Nick Offerman would love to bring Bill back

HBO announced last year that The Last of Us will return for a second season.

At the Creative Arts Emmys, Deadline asked Nick the obligatory question about Bill and Frank’s possible return in future seasons.

Nick said he’d love to return but “would have to ask somebody with a higher pay grade than myself.”

“It certainly has been pitched. I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other. It could be a musical. We’re not short on ideas. We’ll just we’ll see what Craig [Mazin] and [executive producer Neil Druckmann] come up with,” Nick joked.

“I was lucky [to get cast] this time. They needed a guy who could use a shovel. Three of us in Hollywood, Harrison Ford passed and Jane Lynch was not available.”

The Last of Us is streaming in Australia on Binge.

