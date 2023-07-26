Nick and Charlie go official in new Heartstopper season 2 trailer

Netflix has finally dropped a full-length Heartstopper season two trailer ahead of the new series next week.

After endless teasers, in the new look at season two we see Nick and Charlie navigating their new relationship, preparing for prom and heading abroad with their classmates.

“I have a boyfriend!” Charlie shouts to friends Isaac and Tao.

“Yes we’re all fully aware,” Tao replies sarcastically.

But the boys’ relationship is complicated by the fact that Nick is not yet out to their other schoolmates.

Charlie reassures Nick, “I want you to come out when and how you want to come out.”

Meanwhile, best friend Elle accepts she has a crush on longtime friend Tao. Tara and Darcy also face some hurdles in their relationship.

Season two will also shake things up as Nick and Charlie and their classmates take a school trip to Paris, the ~City Of Love~.

New Heartstopper is ‘elevation’ of season one

Creator Alice Oseman explained season two is based on Volume 3 of her Heartstopper graphic novel series.

“We had a good foundation. But there’s not enough in the book to take a whole season of TV, so there had to be a lot of creation of new stuff,” she said.

Alice earlier said in June, “Season two’s… aim was to capture the joy and the magic of season one while also feeling that the characters have grown up and matured a little bit.

“So we’re exploring some things that are maybe a little bit darker than season one.

“The romances are getting a little bit more mature… it’s like an elevation, I like to think, of season one.”

Heartstopper‘s season two arrives on Netflix on August 3. The first season is streaming on Netflix.

