US NFL player comes out as gay in amazing low-key announcement

Pro NFL player Carl Nassib has shared he is a gay man in an Instagram video, the first active player in his sport to do so.

The 28-year-old is a defensive lineman for the NFL team Las Vegas Raiders, and has played in the sport for six years.

On his Instagram, he explained, “Sadly, I have agonised over this moment for the last 15 years.

“Only until recently, thanks to my family and friends… did it seem possible for me to say publicly and proudly that I’m gay.”

“I am also incredibly thankful for the NFL, my coaches, and fellow players for their support.

“I would not have been able to do this without them. From the jump, I was greeted with the utmost respect and acceptance.”

Nassib said he was a “pretty private person” and wasn’t seeking publicity but still wants to be visible.

“I just think that representation and visibility are so important,” he said.

“I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary.

“But until then, I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate.”

“I truly love my life and cannot understand why I have been blessed this much. I feel especially thankful to have had so much support when many who came before — and many even now — do not.”

Carl Nassib also announced he would donate $US100,000 to queer youth suicide prevention initiative The Trevor Project.

