New Year’s Resolutions with Paul Martin

How many times have you made a New Year’s resolution such as losing weight, reading more, or doing interpretive dances to “Born This Way” in the work lunch room each day, only for it to only last a month or so before you give up yet again?

You are not alone, this it the experience of most humans. There are many reasons why we tend to this, but thankfully there are a few hacks that can help.

Long-term resolutions

One of the down sides of having resolutions each year and not achieving them is that it keeps reinforcing a message that you can’t make long term positive changes in your life.

This can amplify any feelings you might already have of a lack of confidence.

We are all capable of long-term change but knowing why it is so difficult for us as humans and working hard on new ways of doing things can help.

Our brains use around 30% of our body’s energy so it is always keen to conserve energy in whatever way it can.

One way it does this is by driving us to do the same things repeatedly.

Doing something new requires a lot of our brain’s energy, and whilst it is healthy for us to constantly be learning and doing new things, part of our brain is not amused.

If you go to the gym 5 days a week for years, it can be stressful not going.

If you haven’t been to the gym for years and suddenly decide to go, it will probably be excruciatingly difficult to go, you might go a few times but you’ll think of good reasons to stop going.

Sustainable changes

Our brains are also able to help us out in making sustainable changes.

It’s called habituation which enables us to make new habits that are positive.

This is helped a lot by starting with a very small change. If you want to get fitter, start with a 5-minute walk at lunch every day.

Once you’ve done this, make sure you focus on the positive feeling of achievement for as long as you can.

You did achieve something new and it is positive and heading in the right direction, so celebrate these small wins.

Doing this starts to rewire your brain slowly in a way that assist you achieve longer term goals.

It also helps to prevent that familiar feeling of failing at something new and giving up which can discourage you from trying to make positive changes in life.

Cues

The next important step is about using cues. This is basically where you pair something you do each day with the new thing you want to start doing.

For example, every time you finish dinner, read two pages of a book you’ve been avoiding. If you keep doing this, your brain will start to automatically connect finishing dinner with reading.

Over time it becomes so automatic you don’t have to think about it. You can gradually increase the amount of time you spend doing this.

There are of course many factors that can override these tools such as undiagnosed ADHD, or mental health issues.

If you find that trying the above doesn’t help over time, and you feel distressed or down about yourself, it may be helpful to see a psychologist to work on these road blocks so in the longer term you can be the best version of you possible.

