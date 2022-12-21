Naomi Ackie, the star of new Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, has said she wouldn’t have signed up for the film if Whitney’s relationship with Robyn Crawford wasn’t included.

The authorised biopic is opening in Australian cinemas this month. The film follows the legendary singer’s rise from obscurity to international fame in the 1980s and achieving her status as one of the greatest singers of her generation.

Ackie plays Whitney in the film, and she says including the singer’s romantic relationship with Robyn Crawford (played by Nafessa Williams) was “so important” to her.

“[It] feels like liberation to me,” the actress told Attitude.

“It’s a part of her story. The love between Robyn and Whitney was so pure and real and dynamic. It moved, it shifted, they never put a name on it. And I just love that. It’s a part of Whitney’s story.”

Ackie said, “It deserves to be told.

“So, to be honest with you, if that wasn’t in the script, I don’t think I would have done the project because it feels like continuing a false narrative that doesn’t feel truthful.”

In an interview The Times, Naomi Ackie also said after playing the music icon, she wondered if Whitney Houston was pansexual.

“There’s something about her that was very free in that and quite modern, given the time she was in,” the actress said.

“That’s something I feel. I don’t know who I’ll end up with.

“I think that [part of Whitney’s life] was actually probably easier for me to understand than some of the other things she was going through because, you know, love is love.”

Robyn Crawford first shared relationship with Whitney Houston in 2019

Whitney Houston never addressed the years of speculation about her relationship with Robyn Crawford, her longtime assistant, before she died in 2012.

But in her 2019 book A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, Crawford opened up about the pair’s relationship.

“In the early part of that friendship, it was physical,” she told NBC News at the time.

“It was during that first summer that we met, was the first time our lips touched. And it wasn’t anything planned, it just happened. And it felt wonderful.

“Not long after that, we spent the night together. That evening was the night that we touched. And that just brought us closer together.”

Crawford went on, “It wasn’t all about our sleeping together.

“We could trust each other with our secrets, our feelings, and who we were. We were friends, we were lovers, we were everything to each other.

She added, “We weren’t falling in love. We just were. We had each other. We were one: that’s how it felt.”

Crawford wrote in her memoir that the two women never discussed labels like gay or lesbian in the two years they were together.

“We just lived our lives and I hope it could go on that way forever,” she said.

Sadly, it wasn’t to be.

“[Whitney] said that if people find out about us, they would use this against us. Back in the 80s, that’s how it felt,” Crawford explained.

However the pair remained very close friends, with Crawford working as Houston’s assistant and creative partner for years.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is in Australian cinemas from Boxing Day (December 26).

