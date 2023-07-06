New Wham! doco looks at George Michael’s struggle with sexuality

Netflix has just released a new documentary on Wham!, which explores a vault of previously unseen footage and audio — and it gets deep.

Wham!, the British pop duo who ruled the charts in the ’80s with songs such as ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ and ‘Last Christmas’, was the lovechild of best-friends-turned-band-mates, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.

Now, under the direction of Tiger King director Chris Smith, the new documentary (simply titled Wham!) explores the depths of this friendship and the journey the pair went along to becoming superstars.

While George Michael passed away in 2016, Andrew offers insights into the pair’s journey together.

How George Michael’s sexuality inspired the music

As the documentary reveals, George Michael’s coming-out was made all the more complicated by the duo’s fame.

George explains that after coming out as bisexual to Ridgeley, he spent a night staying over with a man to confirm his feelings.

“He’d tried to have sex with me but I’d been too scared,” Michael says in the documentary.

“But I realised that I wanted to stay in bed for the night, I wanted to be close for the night.”

The experience went on to inspire Michael’s writing of ‘Nothing Looks The Same In The Light’.

He also goes on to reveal that his decision to stay in the closet throughout Wham!’s success came at a personal cost:

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m a massive star and I’m gay’ and the depression was about that,” Michael says. “It was about the way I blocked myself in.”

Relationship with Elton John

The documentary also goes on to detail the long-lasting frienship between George and Elton John, contemporaries throughout the ’80s.

More recently, Elton John even paid tribute to his frienship with George during his final performance at Glastonbury last month.

The documentary captures a particularly touching moment between the pair, following Elton presenting George with the Ivor Novello songwriting award in 1985.

“Probably one of the best songwriters I’ve heard out of Britain for a long, long time,” Elton says of George in the doco.

“You can tell a great songwriter, on stage I compared him to Barry Gibb, Paul McCartney, John Lennon.

“He has got what Bowie and I would have love to have at 21, 22. The man’s a great songwriter.”

Wham! the documentary is out on Netflix today.

