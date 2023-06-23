New twist in right-wing activist’s push to ban Gender Queer book

A review of the age restriction of memoir Gender Queer sparked by Queensland conservative activist Bernard Gaynor has been delayed indefinitely after a large number of public submissions.

Gender Queer: A Memoir is a 2019 graphic novel by US non-binary author Maia Kobabe. Aimed at teenage readers, the memoir retells the author’s journey of sexual and gender identity.

The book has won awards but is the “most banned” book in the US. Conservative states have targeted Gender Queer over its descriptions and depictions of sex and sexuality.

And in March, right-wing blogger Bernard Gaynor complained to Logan City Council about the book on library shelves.

Gaynor has described the graphic novel as “highly pornographic,” alleged the book “promotes and depicts paedophilia” and wants an Australia-wide ban of the book.

But in April, the Australian Classification Board (ACB) had a read of Gender Queer and dismissed this.

The Board gave Gender Queer an “unrestricted classification” but with “consumer advice” of “M (Mature) — Not Recommended for Readers Under 15 Years”.

ACB Director Fiona Jolly said “within the context of the publication, the treatment of themes is not high in impact or offensive.”

“The treatment of sex and nudity is also not high in impact and is not exploitative, offensive, gratuitous or very detailed,” Jolly said.

The M advisory was because “some content … may offend some sections of the adult community and may not be suitable for younger readers,” the ACB said.

But Bernard Gaynor is still campaigning for a total ban of the Gender Queer memoir. He appealed the decision, sending the book off to a new review.

Classification review of Gender Queer delayed

The Classification Review Board has the ability to overturn the original ruling with a fresh decision.

But in an update this week, the Board has delayed after receiving a large number of public submissions in May.

“Due to the volume of submissions received, the convenor of the Classifications Review Board has determined that the review is sufficiently complex that it can not be concluded by 22 June,” an ACB spokesperson told Australian Associated Press.

The Classifications Board will now hand down a final decision at some point later this year.

In 2013, the Australian Defence Force sacked Bernard Gaynor as a reservist after he made anti-gay comments on social media.

At the time, Katter’s Australia Party also dumped Gaynor as a Queensland Senate candidate over the comments.

