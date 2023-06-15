New study looks into how prostate cancer affects bottoms

A professor in the U.S. is calling on all bottoms who have undergone a prostatectomy to take part in a new study.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the gay and bisexual male community. One in seven gay men will receive a diagnosis in their lifetimes.

Though many men can live with it for years before treatment is necessary, if there’s a risk the cancer may spread, your oncologist may recommend a prostatectomy.

This procedure entails the partial or full removal of the prostate gland and can sometimes lead to nerve damage.

This can also cause erectile dysfunction, loss of ejaculate and a drop in libido, which can significantly impact the sex lives of those who undergo this procedure.

However, professor Jéaux Rinedahl is now tackling a less talked about struggle: the impact of losing one’s prostate for bottoms (recipient of anal sex).

How does a prostatectomy effect bottoms?

After seeking out data regarding the impact of prostatectomy for gay and bi men and finding a significant lack of results, Professor Rinedahl has taken matters into his own hands.

“There is little data on this officially, however between the literature, and my conversations with many men about this subject over the past three years, it indeed does impact one’s ability to have receptive anal sex,” Rinedahl tells Queerty.

“Initially, it is due to the surgical removal through the anus, which takes months to recover, under standard conditions.

“Some men report a loss of sensation in the area, and some men become fearful of receptive anal intercourse because of the surgery.

“In heterosexual men, the prostate is a reproductive organ. In gay and bisexual men, it is a sexual organ.

“Since the prostate is anatomically present during anal intercourse, and generates great pleasure in many men, however, when removed, there is a void of space inside, and the sexual stimulation of thrusting against the prostate is gone.”

Suprisingly few vers bottoms

Rinedahl goes on to reveal that surgery doesn’t necessarily influence bottoms to switch positions:

“If a bottom recovers physically from the surgery, it is physically possible to return to anal receptive intercourse, however, very few do,” he says.

“Something I discovered in my research that I was surprised to find, is that most MSM who are either a top or a bottom, cannot (for many reasons) ‘flip’ to the other role.

“I thought that versatility in our community would be one of the resolutions to this issue, however, I have found that the contrary is true. Men evidentially do not switch positions.”

To take part in the study, ‘Quality of Life from a Prostatectomy in Men Who Have Sex with Men’, head here to fill out an online survey.

Anyone who has received a diagnosis, and who is gay or bi, is encourage to take part.

