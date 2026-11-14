A new study published by JAMA Pediatrics has found that the majority of transgender and gender diverse teenagers on hormone therapy don’t regret it. The largest study of its kind to date. To those saying we need to “think of the children”, we have a question: will you actually listen to them?
Many people feel that trans and gender affirming healthcare is constantly up for debate, and many believe they are experts on the matter. I am often taken aback by how many people seem comfortable replacing their personal feelings and opinions with those of medical professionals on the matter.
One of the biggest things that comes into play in this social, political and cultural debate is the idea that gender affirming care is irreversible. And that people, especially young people advocating to be their most authentic selves, will regret it.
This week, the largest study yet examining satisfaction and regret in people who transitioned before they were adults released data showing that most trans and gender diverse young people on hormone therapy didn’t regret it.
The decision regret percentage was higher amongst the nonbinary people surveyed.
Just because a person regretted taking hormone therapies doesn’t mean they regretted being trans or nonbinary. That distinction is very important.
This data contradicts the ongoing claims of regret that are used to justify denying gender access to hormones for young trans and gender diverse people who need it, like in Queensland and the Northern Territory.
Peak medical bodies and LGBTQIA+ organisations have condemned these bans, calling for gender affirming healthcare to be reinstated for young people.
JAMA Pediatrics data shows the overwhelmingly positive benefits to trans young people receiving gender-affirming care.
There is no timeline for experiencing gender dysphoria
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners defines gender dysphoria as the distress or discomfort that occurs “when a person’s biological sex and gender identity do not align”.
It is estimated that 2-3% of young people in Australia identify as trans, but there is no timeline for when someone can experience gender dysphoria or distress.
Not all trans people experience gender dysphoria, but three-quarters of trans Australians have said they experience anxiety and depression. We also know that two-thirds of trans young people experience discrimination and/or family rejection.
One of the key points surrounding conversations about young trans and gender diverse people taking hormones is regret. But this data shows that number is incredibly low.
It is also important to highlight that just because young people are taking hormones or experiencing gender dysphoria doesn’t mean they will or do medically transition.
The JAMA Pediatrics study results “provide further support for the existing standards of care,” researchers wrote.
Saying the results “do not support efforts to categorically restrict or ban access to [hormone therapy] for [trans and gender diverse] youth, and caution against making assumptions about treatment satisfaction, regret, or harm based on demographic or clinical characteristics.”
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The study took place in Texas. The same state whose children’s hospital established a clinic dedicated to undoing gender-affirming treatments.
This was as part of a legal settlement between Texas’ Republican attorney general and the Trump Administration. The de-transitioning clinic opened in October.
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