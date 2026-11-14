376 transgender and gender-diverse people were surveyed by researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Centre and other universities.

What did they want to find out?

The degrees of satisfaction, regret, and harm are reported by transgender and gender-diverse participants who initiated testosterone or estrogen therapy (hormone therapy) as youth. Exploring whether these experiences are associated with demographic or clinical characteristics.

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What did the survey say?

On average, participants started hormone therapy at 16. The data showed that 96.8% said receiving hormone therapy was the right decision for them.

2.7% said that they regretted the decision, and 1.9% said they felt harmed by their decision to take hormones.