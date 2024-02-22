Screen

New series ‘Couple to Throuple’ is queer chaos

Couple to Throuple
Couple to Throuple's Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti. Image: Peacock

As we wait for  season two of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Peacock has come to the party with a new queer reality show. Couple to Throuple features four couples looking to explore polyamory for the first time. 

Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples meet, mingle, and date a group of singles. With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match.

At the end of their time in paradise, each couple will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately.

Meet Couple to Throuple‘s Ashmal and Rehman

Ashmal Ali and Rehman Bhatti are the series’ only same-sex couple and spoke to Pride Source Media Groups’ Chris Azzopardi about their experience.

 

“For me growing up, exploring my queerness was already so out of the mold. It was already out of tradition. So it’s like just by being me, I’m already taking a step outside of what’s “normal.” Nothing else new feels like anything different because I’ve already stepped away from the tradition, so I’m way more open to everything else because I’m already doing something that’s not ‘normal'”, Ashmal said.

“We hold ourselves back less. And I think now heterosexual people are being more open to it because they’re not taking the traditional roles of male-female in a relationship.”

“I’m hoping that the more this topic and this way of having a relationship becomes more normalised, people will feel a lot more comfortable to talk about it, say publicly they’re in a polyamorous relationship, and feel a lot more comfortable to be themselves and try new things,” Rehman added.

Couple to Throuple is available to stream same day as the US, via Hayu.

