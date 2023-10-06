New Scott Johnson series tells how they caught his killer

A new four part documentary series from ABC America about Scott Johnson’s 1988 death at Manly is now available on Disney+’s Star platform in Australia and finally reveals how the police got his killer Scott White to incriminate himself.

Never Let Him Go was produced by Show of Force and Blackfella Films and tells the story of the Johnson family’s three decade plus fight for justice, which ultimately resulted in a suicide verdict being overturned and a fresh investigation that led to his killer’s arrest.

Blackfella Films previously produced Deep Water: The Real Story which also examined the gay hate crime epidemic of the 80s and 90s in Sydney and the acclaimed drama series Redfern Now.

The four hour long series was released last month in the United States on Hulu where it received critical acclaim. Now it’s time for Australian audiences to get the inside story on what happened.

Never Let Him Go features interviews with many of the key figures in this story who are only speaking on camera for the first time, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene after Scott’s body was discovered by members of the public, the pathologist who examined his body, and his killer’s ex-wife who ultimately brought Scott White to the attention of the police.

It also includes interviews with Detective Chief Inspector Peter Yeomans who took over the case from the Unsolved Homicide Squad where it had been languishing for years and then solved it in less than two years.

Yeomans reveals how the police drip fed information to the media to make White fear that police were closing in on him, and then used undercover officers to convince White to show them to the spot at the cliff tops at Manly where Scott Johnson’s clothes were found following his death.

White did this because he had been convinced that there was a way for him to receive some of the $2 million reward money while having the blame for the killing fall on someone else.

The four episodes also include home movies and family photographs from the Johnson family that really bring the story to life, and interviews with some of Scott Johnson’s gay friends from university in Australia.

The Australian LGBTIQA+ community have until now only ever seen still pictures of Scott Johnson so to see him moving and talking on camera in these home videos really brings out his personality in a way we haven’t seen before.

The filmmakers were also able to obtain photos of Scott White when he was a younger man that show a different side to the pathetic and broken figure who was arrested by police in 2020.

Shockingly, they also discovered that White had been arrested around the time of Scott Johnson’s death for another bashing on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, but in that case he had been misidentified as his brother Sean, another known gay basher from the period.

