New report shines light on discrimination faced by asexual community

A new report by UK organisation Stonewall and activist Yasmin Benoit has explored the experiences of asexual people when accessing healthcare and at work.

While ace people make up between 1-2% of the general population, their experiences are not well understood by the general public.

The recent UK-based study found that at work, half of ace people (49 per cent) weren’t out to any colleagues, more than twice the rate of all LGBTQIA+ respondents (18 per cent).

And of those who were out, only one in six (17.6 per cent) had a universally positive experience of being out – again half the rate of wider LGBTQ+ respondents (40.8 per cent).

IN OTHER NEWS: ‘Slow’: New film explores asexuality in romantic relationships

In healthcare settings, the study found that asexual people were around 50 per cent more likely to have never told healthcare staff about their asexuality, with a quarter (24.3 per cent) citing that they were afraid of a negative reaction, and 8.4 per cent citing that they had had a bad experience in the past.

Additionally, 18.1 per cent of ace respondents said a disclosure had had a negative impact on their care. Issues in healthcare settings were principally in reproductive health, around smear tests, and inappropriately having their asexuality assessed as a mental health condition.

‘The ace community deserves acceptance’

Stonewall Director of Communications and External Affairs Robbie de Santos said the report shines “a long-overdue light on the barriers that ace people in the UK face”.

“It’s vital that all LGBTQ+ people are allowed to go about their lives free from discrimination and prejudice,” he said.

“But – as our findings show – there are widespread societal misconceptions of what it means to be ace and how to best support ace people at work and in healthcare settings.

“We hope that this important project will further people’s understanding of the very real challenges that ace people currently face and we urge political leaders to adopt our recommendations to better support ace people to get their basic needs met and thrive as themselves.”

Asexual Activist and Researcher Yasmin Benoit said the report was a “much-needed step” in understanding asexuality.

“The ace community deserves legal recognition,” she said.

“We deserve protection. We deserve acceptance, and we deserve to be heard.”

Amongst a range of recommendations, the report urges the World Health Organisation to end its classification of asexuality as a mental health condition, as it did for homosexuality and trans people, increased training on supporting asexual people in healthcare settings, and a ban on conversion therapy to attempt to ‘cure’ ace people.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, as well as community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.