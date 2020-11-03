New rainbow path planned on third anniversary of marriage equality vote

The City of Sydney has backed plans to paint a 90-metre rainbow path at Prince Alfred Park in Surry Hills to commemorate the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Australia.

Almost three years ago, 30,000 people gathered on the lawn to hear the results of the marriage equality postal survey.

Advertisements

The crowd burst into cheers and tears as the majority “yes” result was read aloud, signifying the end of the bruising postal survey campaign.

In June, the City of Sydney officially renamed the south-west lawn Equality Green.

Under the new proposal, rainbow bands of colour will cover an existing footpath in that area.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore said she will never forget witnessing the historic event in the park on November 15, 2017.

“I thought it was a fabulous idea when the Surry Hills Creative Precinct suggested we paint a bright rainbow on Equality Green,” Moore said.

“This is a permanent tribute to the moment when more than 30,000 Sydneysiders gathered together to hear the results of the postal survey in 2017.

“The path will represent both the progress we have made towards equality and the long way to go before our LGBTIQ communities are free of discrimination.

“I look forward to the day when we can safely gather again – somewhere over the rainbow!”

Rainbow path a ‘permanent reminder’ of historic same-sex marriage vote

Local non-profit Surry Hills Creative Precinct first proposed the idea of a rainbow path last year.

The group’s president Leigh Harris said the rainbow walk will be a “permanent reminder” of the historic day.

The plan for the path is open for feedback at the City of Sydney website until November 29.

It follows last year’s installation of a rainbow crossing in Darlinghurst. The crossing curves around the intersection of Bourke and Campbell Streets.

Advertisements

Lord Mayor Clover Moore said that installation is a tribute to the area’s close ties to LGBTIQ communities.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.