New Queer Eye trailer previews Bobby Berk’s final season

Queer Eye Fab Five in a still from season 8
Image: Netflix

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Queer Eye’s upcoming season eight, arriving on streaming later this month.

The Fab Five – Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness – return to New Orleans to transofmr the lives of a group of locals, “one emotional makeover at a time”.

“From a coach and teacher to Deaf students struggling to realize his value, to a Bayou-born outdoorsman looking to reignite the spark in his marriage, expect more laughter and tears as Queer Eye continues to transform lives and celebrate the power of kindness,” an official synopsis reads.

Queer Eye‘s eighth season will premiere on Netflix on January 24.

Last November, the Fab Five’s interior designer Bobby Berk announced this new season would be his last.

Bobby said he’d made the difficult but “necessary” decision to leave the show.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye,” he said.

“It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one.

“Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

Fab Five will be a bit different in Queer Eye season 9

Bobby’s big announcement sparked a flurry of falling-out rumours, especially after Bobby later unfollowed both Tan France and Antoni Porowski on Instagram.

US Weekly heard from sources who stressed the decision was “amicable” but there were “many challenges” during the latest shoot and “there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show.”

“The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that,” they said.

Netflix has announced Queer Eye will be back for season 9, filmed in Las Vegas.

However it’s not yet known exactly what Queer Eye will do with Bobby’s spot in the Fab Five.

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

