New queer dating show features couples ‘Looking for A Third’

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the dating genre as both a host and executive producer,” she said.

“Partnering with OUTtv is always such a joy because it’s my honour to get to tell incredible queer stories. I know this show is going to be silly, romantic, and filled with so much love.”

Looking For a Third vows to be ‘authentic and fun’

“We are excited to be working with Tiffany Pollard on this adventurous new dating series,” OUTtv COO Philip Webb said.

“It is not uncommon for couples to consider adding a third person to their relationship and Looking for a Third will provide a revealing look at what happens when couples decide to take that step.

“OUTtv aims to show all facets of the queer experience by commissioning shows in the dating genre which are both authentic and fun.

“Looking for a Third promises to deliver on all fronts.”