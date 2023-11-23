New queer dating show features couples ‘Looking for A Third’

Canada’s OUTtv has started production on Looking For A Third, a new reality dating show featuring queer couples looking to create a throuple.
Looking For a Third will feature one gay couple and one lesbian couple, each searching for their third amongst a group of singles.
Reality TV star Tiffany Pollard (best known for her iconic appearance on Celebrity Big Brother UK) will host and serve as an executive producer.
“I’m thrilled to be returning to the dating genre as both a host and executive producer,” she said.
“Partnering with OUTtv is always such a joy because it’s my honour to get to tell incredible queer stories. I know this show is going to be silly, romantic, and filled with so much love.”
Looking For a Third vows to be ‘authentic and fun’
“We are excited to be working with Tiffany Pollard on this adventurous new dating series,” OUTtv COO Philip Webb said.
“It is not uncommon for couples to consider adding a third person to their relationship and Looking for a Third will provide a revealing look at what happens when couples decide to take that step.
“OUTtv aims to show all facets of the queer experience by commissioning shows in the dating genre which are both authentic and fun.
“Looking for a Third promises to deliver on all fronts.”
Back in March, Tiffany came out as queer in a clip with FrootUK. After highlighting that there have been ‘over 300 anti-queer laws written and passed’ within the first three months of the year, she told viewers: “What they are aiming to do is erase queerness.
“We’re proud of who we are and yes I’m queer too. No-one can eat a p***y like me.”
Looking for a Third enters production next year and is slated for release in late 2024 on OUTtv. An Australian distributor is yet to be announced.
