New podcast to support LGBTIQ Australians impacted by suicide

A new podcast by queer radio station JOY 94.9 aims to offer “support, conversation, and comfort” to LGBTIQ Australians affected by suicide.

Let’s Talk About Suicide launched today and is produced by the Melbourne radio station and two health services.

Four people affected by suicide – Beau, Lara, Peter, and Alice – take part in the podcast’s 14 episodes.

They share their experiences in conversation with two experts, Dr Louise Flynn from Support After Suicide and Joe Ball from Switchboard Victoria (pictured, left).

“Many people are affected by the suicide of a loved one – a partner, sibling, parent, or friend,” producer Hamish Blunck (pictured, right) explains.

“It can be a devastating experience that is difficult to make sense of and difficult to cope with.

“This podcast raises awareness of suicide, how it affects people, and how people can learn to live with the death of a loved one.

“We want to provide support, conversation, and comfort to people affected by suicide.”

The podcast episodes cover talking about it, the grieving process, dealing with blame and guilt, and also supporting someone else impacted by a death.

“We’ll be taking the time to talk about how this experience can be different and more complex for people in LGBTIQA+ communities or their loved ones,” Hamish explains.

“There is also another layer of stigma that members of the LGBTIQA+ communities experience.

“One of the consequences of this is that it can be harder for us to connect with and get support from family and professional services.”

Rates of suicide attempts higher in LGBTIQ communities

Young LGBTIQ+ Australians aged 16 to 27 are five times more likely to attempt suicide than the general population, according to the LGBTI Health Alliance.

Those figures are even worse for transgender adults, who are almost eleven times more likely to attempt suicide.

The Let’s Talk About Suicide podcast has been co-produced by JOY 94.9, the Support After Suicide (SAS) program and Switchboard Victoria.

All 14 episodes of the podcast are available to stream and download now from the JOY website.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800. In an emergency always dial 000.

