New online platform for LGBTQIA+ people with disability

The Our Voices Our Lives Our Way (OVOLOW) project.

LGBTQIA+ people living with disability now have access to a new digital advocacy resource to support themselves and others in their communities.

The Our Voices Our Lives Our Way (OVOLOW) project has been co-designed by LGBTQIA+ people with disability and developed by LGBTIQ+ Health Australia (LHA) and the National Ethnic Disability Alliance (NEDA).

OVOLOW aims to build the individual and collective capacity of LGBTQIA+ people with disability to strengthen existing knowledge, skills and confidence to participate in advocacy, with a focus on self-advocacy, and increase community engagement.

The project is funded by the Department of Social Services through the Information, Linkages and Capacity Building – Individual Capacity Building grants program and is being independently evaluated by the University of NSW.

Emily Unity is a member of the project’s advisory committee and said they embraced the opportunity to explore and share the complexities that they live with as a queer person with disability to assist in the design of the project.

“I don’t get to choose between being queer or disabled or a person of colour. I’m all these things and so much more. Our lived experiences are so complex and can’t be broken down into bite-sized pieces,” Emily said.

OVOLOW is an online learning hub and provides online toolkits and workshops focused on developing storytelling skills, advocacy, and participating in community.

Using storytelling and real-life experiences as a means of advocacy, the project seeks to increase visibility of LGBTQIA+ people with disability, providing vital community support and offering people a platform to share their stories to create positive change.

Connecting through shared experiences

Over the coming months, OVOLOW will gather stories from LGBTQIA+ people with disability, amplifying their lived experiences, knowledge, and advocacy to empower themselves and their communities.

Emily has played an active role in steering the strategic direction of the project, particularly in developing its video components, by drawing on their own lived experiences.

Growing up, Emily, who is queer, multicultural and disabled, often struggled to find others with similar experiences to them, leading to a sense of loneliness and a lack of understanding of the different parts of themselves.

“Advocacy must be rooted in intersectionality – supporting and celebrating the complexity of human experiences,” Emily said.

“Without intersectionality, we risk only serving select parts of who we are, undermining the inclusivity that we seek to promote.

“To many people, advocacy can seem like an overwhelming and impossible task. But at the end of the day, advocates are just everyday people. We’ve often experienced a difficult journey, so we just want to make other people’s journeys a little easier,”



-To find out more about the OVOLOW project and view the online content, visit www.ourvoices.org.au and follow the project on Instagram at @ourvoicesourway

