‘New NorFUNK- Almost Summer Edition’ delivers afternoon of queer joy

New NorFUNK New Norfolk Pride
Image: New NorFUNK

New Norfolk is set to come alive this weekend, with New NorFUNK- The ALMOST Summer Edition returning to Welcome Swallow Brewery.

Featuring live performances from Drag Kings and Queens as well as burlesque, DJs and food trucks- New NorFUNK is a welcoming and inclusive event for Southern Tasmania.

Hosted by Barry Bothways & Gary Snow from the Back Door Boyz, this unmissable ‘Almost Summer Edition’ of New NorFUNK includes performances by Leelyn Double Chin, X Quizette, Taylor Switch, Giovanni Giorgio, Teddie Rider, April Mae, Jim Thrusts, Val Morgan, Back Door Boyz, Erin Chini-Balls, Persephone, Lana Blue and Pussay Poppins.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for TasPride’s annual Artfully Queer Exhibition and Arts Program.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TasPride (@taspride)

New NorFUNK launched in 2022, sparked by a desire to increase LGBTQIA+ visibility in the region.

“New Norfolk is at the forefront of positive change, and a modern and inclusive community event like this will create a level of brand awareness that will benefit us all,’’ organisers said in their pitch to Council.

“Our community has a significant number of young Tasmanians among it who are hungry for safe and inclusive events that make them proud of where they live.”

Event: New NorFUNK- ALMOST Summer Edition

Where: Welcome Swallow Brewery, New Norfolk

When: Sunday November 26, 2023

Time: 1PM-7PM

