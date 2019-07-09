New Nike ad celebrates World Cup & Equality

An epic new ad from Nike features Megan Rapinhoe. It celebrates the US women’s soccer team World Cup win over the Netherlands on July 8. However, the ad gives perhaps as much prominence to the subjects of equal rights and equal pay as the game itself.

Nike aired the ad almost immediately after the game finished in France.

The ad shows black and white images of the women’s soccer team, young girls and a sign demanding ‘equal rights’, while a narrator’s voice declares the team an inspiration for youth across the US.

“I believe that we will be four-time champions and keep winning until we become not only the best female soccer team, but the best soccer team in the world and that a whole generation of girls and boys will go out and play, and say things like, ‘I want to be like Megan Rapinoe when I grow up,’ and that they’ll be inspired to talk and win and stand up for themselves…”

“Women will conquer more than just the soccer field, like breaking every single glass ceiling.”

Nike based the ‘I believe’ theme on a popular sporting chant that spread across the US after originating in Kansas 20 years ago.

The mention of equal pay references the fact that despite their wins, the women’s team continue to fight for pay parity with the men’s team. The men’s team is yet to win a World Cup.

Megan Rapinhoe

Megan Rapinhoe recently made the news when she commented she would not be going to the Whitehouse if the team won.

“I’m not going to the f–king White House.”

Megan and the US president are old sparring partners since Megan’s support of Colin Kaepernick in the controversy over athletes kneeling during the national anthem.

Megan Rapinoe puts #USA ahead in the World Cup Final! 🇺🇸 And of course, it all came about after another big decision from VAR… 62’ USA 1 – 0 Netherlands. #OptusSport #LaGrandeFinale #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/FsuY7YQZe2 — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 7, 2019

