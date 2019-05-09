New musical ‘House of Mirrors and Hearts’ to debut in Brisbane

House of Mirrors and Hearts (HOMAH) is a new musical fresh from the UK.

Dr Dan Jess, artistic director of Kleva Hive, the new Brisbane based independent production company launching the musical’s Australian premiere says, “If Sondheim & Jason Robert Brown had a musical love-child, this’d be it.”

Advertisements

“House of Mirrors and Hearts is thrilling, exotic, dark and hilarious, with twists galore,” he said.

“We spent eight months to decide which show (from a pile of 142 manuscripts) should make the cut. We landed on HOMAH, because people fall madly in love with the story and the music is beyond sublime.”

The musical tells the story of a family driven to the brink of destruction, existing in a bitter world of secrets and lies. With music and lyrics by Eamonn O’Dwyer, London’s The Stage described HOMAH as a “Meticulously constructed psychological thriller complemented by a gripping score.”

In addition to HOMAH, Kleva Hive are currently undertaking productions in Melbourne, Singapore and Hong Kong. They’re also launching an incubator program to bring new Australian stories to local audiences.

“We built both the incubator program and production group from the floorboards up, determined to give Australian creatives a stable platform for continued work and allow Australian audiences to experience new works. We are already planning two Australian show tours in 2020, “said Dan.

“By commissioning local productions, we are able to effectively tie the theatrical experience to the society and culture that we live amongst.

“Storytelling is a critical mechanism through which we come to know ourselves and each other much better.

“The recent success of Queensland Theatre’s play Hedda is a great example of local artists adapting a well-known, quite famous play into something remarkably local, by setting it on the Gold Coast.

“Public platforms like live theatre give people power — the power to tell stories that truly have the potential to make them reconsider their position or values on certain topics.

“Theatre becomes more than entertainment — it actually, I think, becomes a part of everyday life.”

The Brisbane season of House of Mirrors and Hearts is at Metro Arts from May 15 to 18. Visit the website for tickets and more details.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.