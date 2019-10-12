New Music: Todrick Hall, Harry Styles and Benji Lewis

Todrick Hall, Harry Styles, and Australian singer/songwriter Benji Lewis all have new releases and thank f*** for that! On a cold, wet, miserable day here in South East Queensland, that offers an alternative to watching the ongoing Trump-a-thon impeachment mega-saga. Rather than look forlornly down to the sodden beach, I’m blasting these tunes out over Moreton Bay right now.

Todrick Hall

Okay, so I’m a huge Todrick fan. He can sing and he can dance. He’s also camp as a row of tents and gay AF. What’s not to love?

He teams up in Dripeesha with Tiffany Haddish in a song that’s just damned good fun.

Actress, comedian and author Tiffany Haddish is a former foster child and also experienced homelessness during her early days in comedy. She now partners with a charity focusing on the needs of foster children.

However, in Todrick’s new video, Tiffany just has fun, twerking her arse off in a diner before taking off with Todrick to Hollywood in search of stardom.

Dripeesha: Todrick Hall ft Tiffany Haddish

Harry Styles

On National Coming Out Day, Harry Styles released Lights Up, singing “Lights up and they know who you are, know who you are, do you know who you are?”

While speculation continually swirls around the former One Direction singer’s sexuality, Harry Styles consistently refuses classification.

“I can’t claim that I know what it’s like, because I don’t. So I’m not trying to say, ‘I understand what it’s like.’

“I’m just trying to make people feel included and seen.”

In the video for Lights Up, he sings about acceptance while getting hot and sweaty dancing real close with a lot of very good looking people.

Lights Up: Harry Styles

Benji Lewis

Melbourne singer/songwriter Benji Lewis just released his latest track about trying to maintain a healthy balance in his personal life while recovering from a messy breakup.

Hold On is a great track – emotional and uplifting.

Benji says, “It’s about wanting to get past all of the unwanted drama and mess that this relationship is bringing to you and your life, but still finding a way to keep them around if only they can meet you in the middle.

“Not on their terms, but something that works for you and them.

“In a way that doesn’t make you feel like you are losing grip with life itself day today.”

Hold On: Benji Lewis

There’s as yet no video for Hold On, so check out this video of a previous release from Benji.

Fast Forward: Benji Lewis

