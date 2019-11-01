New lineup of storytellers in Brisbane sharing ‘Queerstories’

Queerstories is raucous, radical, and then at times, sweetly heartwarming.

The popular live show is returning to Brisbane Powerhouse on Saturday, November 16 for another evening of wildly funny and extremely honest stories from our LGBTIQ+ community.

The Queerstories talks invite audience members within and supporting the LGBTIQ community to be moved by an unexpected tale or two from some of Australia’s finest queer talent.

Hosted and developed by writer, director and performer Maeve Marsden the upcoming edition of Queerstories features a fresh lineup of storytellers.

Briefs Factory co-founder Fez Fa’anana, artist Samuel Leighton-Dore, writer Holly Zwalf, youth worker Shaun D’Souza, academic Dr Sandy O’Sullivan and disability activist Annabelle Oxley will all be sharing their stories at the Powerhouse event this month.

Presenting the third series of Queerstories at Brisbane Powerhouse, Maeve is looking forward to introducing new audiences to this compelling evening.

“The LGBTIQ+ community has been sharing stories for centuries, creating their own histories, disrupting conventional ideas about narrative, family and community,” Maeve said.

“There’s so much more to being queer than coming out and getting married.

“I’m so thrilled with the way audiences around the country have embraced Queerstories, coming together to celebrate our community and listen to each other’s stories.”

Queerstories podcast and book also available now

The live Queerstories events regularly sell out around the country and won Best Spoken Word at the Sydney Fringe Festival.

Over one hundred Queerstories talks have also been recorded and released as podcasts.

Last year, a collection of the Queerstories were also published as a book, compiling hilarious and heartwarming anecdotes into a single volume.

See Queerstories in the Visy Theatre at Brisbane Powerhouse on Saturday, November 16. Tickets go on sale 10am on Friday, September 20. For tickets, visit the Brisbane Powerhouse website.

All Queerstories events are Auslan interpreted. Find out more at Maeve Marsden’s website.

