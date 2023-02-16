New kit for Europe’s first openly lesbian football team

Hackney Women’s Football Club, Europe’s first openly lesbian team, has introduced a new kit in time for LGBTQIA+ history month.

New LGBTQIA+ positive kit for Europe’s first openly lesbian team.

Arrives in time for LGBTQIA+ history month & Football Versus Homophobia month.

Hackney Women’s Football Club: providing a positive and inclusive community space since 1986.

“Playing with pride since 1986”

The new design features the team’s slogan on the sleeve, “playing with pride since 1986.”

Also featured are the progress flag and the black triangle, a symbol reclaimed by lesbians.

Inverted black triangle

Identification badge for ‘asocial’ prisoners used in Nazi concentration camps.

Used to mark Roma, lesbians , nomads, prostitutes, and violators of laws prohibiting sexual relations between Aryans and Jews, among others.

, nomads, prostitutes, and violators of laws prohibiting sexual relations between Aryans and Jews, among others. Nonconformist women deemed anti-social also wore the inverted black triangle.

Founded in 1986, Hackney Women’s Football Club has grown to include 100 players across three divisions and provides a community of belonging and inclusivity for its members.

Chris Paouros, a previous team manager, praised the new design.

“An important piece of LGBT history”

“It is wonderful seeing all the incredible detail on the kit because HWFC is an important piece of LGBT history in this country.”

Megan Kapadia, team member and acting social media manager says inclusivity matters.

“Having an inclusive space is so important for everyone and I think that’s why it has grown so much and why it’s so attractive to new players.

“Having what our club means embodied through the kit is really cool.”

The new design is made in conjunction with the creative agency WeAreFearless.

Rebecca Sowden is director of women’s sport at WeAreFearless, the creative agency behind the new kit. She says it’s important to recognise the history of women’s football.

“It’s been a huge privilege to meet these extraordinary women who champion this incredible space for LGBTQ+ women.”

