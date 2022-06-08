New JOY FM podcast explores diverse LGBTQIA+ experiences

A new podcast exploring the lived experiences of LGBTQIA+ Australians has dropped its first episode.

A collaboration between JOY FM and Sydney Mardi Gras, Queer Thinking shares the various lived experiences within the LGBTQIA+ community.

JOY FM’s Production and Services Manager and Queer Thinking producer Jordan Johnstone said the podcast was the latest in JOY FM’s expansive catalog of podcasts.

“JOY has the world’s largest collection of LGBTQIA+ podcasts,” he said.

“We share podcasts and programs on topics across the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Jordan said Queer Thinking explored lived experiences within the queer community and tackled important issues.

“The purpose of Queer Thinking is to share the diverse stories of the LGBTQIA+ community,” he said.

“The podcast is for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, young and old.

“It’s a chance for members of the community to engage with others, hearing their stories will hopefully help them realise they are not alone.

“And for allies, it’s a chance for them to hear these intimate stories to help educate and inform them on our wonderfully diverse community.”

‘Stay tuned’ for season two

In the first episode, host Triana Butler explores the idea of being queer in sport.

The episode features interviews with Olympian gymnast Dom Clarke, the first out female cricket player Alex Blackwell, and TikToker Rudy Jean Rig.

For Jordan, a particularly special upcoming episode explores the first Mardi Gras experience.

“I love all the episodes so far, it’s hard to pick,” he said.

But one that I really love is the episode about ‘My First Mardi Gras’.

“We spoke to a 78er, who was at the first ever Mardi Gras Protest, we spoke to a young indigenous person who lives in rural Australia who experienced their first Mardi Gras in 2021 marching with the First Nations Float, and we spoke to a trans woman who came out late in life and found her community at her first ever Mardi Gras Parade.

“Hearing their diverse stories, as well as the way they interact with each other, was really beautiful – and helps put into perspective how important Mardi Gras is.”

Although Queer Thinking only just launched, Jordan said the team had already begun exploring the idea of a second season.

Episode one of Queer Thinking is available through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and the Mardi Gras website.