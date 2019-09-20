New Indonesia sex ban a ‘disaster’ for LGBTIQ people

New laws proposed by Indonesia to ban sex between unmarried couples are a “human rights disaster” for LGBTIQ people, advocates say.

Human rights groups have slammed a bill extensively overhauling Indonesia’s criminal code. The parliament will likely vote on the bill before the end of the month.

The bill would make consensual sex between unmarried adults in the Muslim-majority country a crime and also make unmarried couples living together illegal.

The offences would attract prison time of six months and one year respectively or a fine of 10 million rupiah ($AU1,045).

The laws don’t specifically mention same-sex conduct. But the lack of recognition for same-sex relationships in Indonesia means it would effectively criminalise gay sex.

Human Rights Watch said many of the new provisions would punish the Indonesian LGBTIQ community and the bill must be revised.

“Indonesia’s draft criminal code is disastrous not only for women and religious and gender minorities, but for all Indonesians,” Human Rights Watch’s Andreas Harsono said.

Harsono said the Indonesian parliament should “substantially revise the proposed new criminal code to meet international human rights standards.”

‘Highly regressive’ laws would expose the LGBTIQ community to persecution

Also among the laws is Article 421, which would punish “obscene acts” in public with a penalty of up to six months in prison. Human Rights Watch say this provision could be used to target LGBTIQ people.

Melbourne Univeristy Professor Tim Lindsey told the Sydney Morning Herald the current Indonesian parliament seemed to be in an “insane rush” to pass the new “highly regressive” criminal code.

“The extra marital sex provision is new to Indonesia,” Lindsey said.

“It will create huge problems for foreigners if it’s enforced though Indonesia is awash with laws that are never enforced.

“Will tourists have to take marriage certificates to Indonesia? This also exposes foreigners to extortion.

“It would be easy for a police officer in Bali to say you aren’t married, you have to pay me. That’s a quite likely scenario.”

