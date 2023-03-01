Politics

New hope the next Census will finally count LGBTQIA+ communities

Jordan Hirst
Australian map against the Progress Pride flag for story about Census data by Australian Bureau of Statistics
Image: QNews.com.au

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is being urged to add much-needed questions on our queer communities to the 2026 Census.

This week the ABS called for public submissions on new topics for inclusion in the next national survey of every Aussie, held every five years.

The ABS will review and consult on submissions before its final recommendations to the federal government for 2026.

“The ABS wants to understand what information is needed but not currently collected by the ABS,” a spokesperson said.

“We’re calling people across the country from community groups to peak bodies to have your say by making a submission.”

The ABS will consider why the data is needed, if the topics are nationally important and if the data is continually needed.

Australia ‘in the dark’ on LGBTQIA+ communities

In the last Census in 2021, a few new questions made the cut. But shortlisted Census questions on gay, lesbian, bi and transgender Australians did not.

LGBTIQ+ Health Australia CEO Nicky Bath says this must change. She said Australia remains “in the dark” on our communities.

“Had appropriate questions been included in 2021, today we’d have access to a whole range of data that we urgently need to be able to better respond to the health disparities that LGBTIQ+ people live with,” she said.

This week, Just.Equal Australia urged individuals and organisations to make submissions supporting LGBTQIA+ inclusion in the 2026 Census.

“The information gathered from counting LGBTIQA+ people in the Census will be invaluable in framing social, health and education policy as well as providing services,” spokesperson Sally Goldner said.

Sally said before the last election, federal Labor gave a “clear commitment” to include LGBTQIA+ people in the Census.

“It sends the message we’re treated with equality and respect as an important part of the broader Australian community,” she said.

Submissions are open at the ABS until April 28.

