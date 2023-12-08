QLD

New Gold Coast LGBTQIA+ bar Hairy Mary’s is opening soon

Drag queen at the bar of Hairy Mary's Gold Coast
Image: courtesy of Hairy Mary's

A new LGBTQIA+ venue on the Gold Coast, Hairy Mary’s, is opening soon to provide community members a safe place to let their hair down together.

The new bar will be located a short distance from Pacific Fair Shopping Centre. It’s owned by Steven Fahd (pictured below), who says his new venue will be the only gay-owned and operated bar on the Coast.

He and the Hairy Mary’s team want the venue to be a “fun and safe haven” for LGBTQIA+ locals and tourists alike.

“Welcome to our place, your place, where everyone is welcome,” a mural inside Hairy Mary’s reads.

“A place that celebrates you and everything about you. A safe place without judgement or labels where we can all let our hair down.”

Beers on the bar at Gold Coast venue Hairy Mary's
Image: courtesy of Hairy Mary’s

Hairy Mary’s opening date still to be confirmed

An opening date for Hairy Mary’s is yet to be confirmed. Steven Fahd gave an update on the bar’s progress on Thursday.

“We know that everyone is eagerly anticipating the opening of Hairy Mary’s, and rest assured we can’t wait either,” he wrote.

“All the construction work on our venue has been completed. We have our liquor license.

“We’ve already had our first staff meeting and our team is buzzing with enthusiasm.

“The only thing we are waiting for now is final council approval. Once we receive the green light, we will welcome you with open arms.”

 

Gold Coast’s Chameleon Lounge Bar closed in June

In June this year, Broadbeach LGBTQIA+ venue Chameleon Lounge Bar and Restaurant sadly closed its doors.

Meanwhile, on the Gold Coast, every June locals come together for the annual Gold Coast Pride Festival.

Hosted by Gold Coast Rainbow Communities, the annual festival involves a beach Pride March and family-friendly Fair Day.

