New Gold Coast gay bar Hairy Mary’s opens this week

Hairy Mary's gay bar on the Gold Coast
Image: Hairy Mary's

A new LGBTQIA+ venue on the Gold Coast, Hairy Mary’s, is finally opening its doors this week to give locals and visitors a welcoming space to meet and let their hair down.

Owner Steven Fahd (pictured below) announced plans for the new bar last year. He says the new venue is proudly the only gay-owned and operated bar on the Gold Coast.

Hairy Mary’s is located a short distance from Pacific Fair Shopping Centre on Surfers Avenue at Mermaid Beach.

Steven and the Hairy Mary’s team have confirmed that the wait is over and Hairy Mary’s will officially open its doors on Wednesday afternoon (January 31).

“We can’t express our gratitude enough for your unwavering support and patience during this journey,” Steven wrote on Facebook.

“On Wednesday, 31st January at 2pm, we will be throwing open our doors for the very first time. Get ready to celebrate with us.”

Beers on the bar at Gold Coast venue Hairy Mary's
Image: courtesy of Hairy Mary’s

Steven said he and his team want the fledgling venue to be a “fun and safe haven” for LGBTQIA+ locals and tourists alike.

“Welcome to our place, your place, where everyone is welcome,” a mural inside the bar reads.

“A place that celebrates you and everything about you. A safe place without judgement or labels where we can all let our hair down.”

Hairy Mary’s will be open to punters from Wednesday to Sunday each week and will also soon unveil a lineup of regular weekly events at the venue.

 

Gold Coast’s Chameleon Lounge Bar closed last June

Last June, Broadbeach LGBTQIA+ venue Chameleon Lounge Bar and Restaurant sadly closed its doors.

Meanwhile, on the Gold Coast, locals come together each June for the annual Gold Coast Pride Festival.

Hosted by Gold Coast Rainbow Communities, the annual festival involves a beach Pride March and family-friendly Fair Day.

Organisers have announced the Gold Coast Pride Festival will be back for a fourth year on June 1.

