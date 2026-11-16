For months, reports of LGBTQIA+ accounts vanishing from Meta’s platforms have been growing. Now some of the world’s biggest queer advocacy organisations want Mark Zuckerberg to answer for it.
GLAAD and Repro Uncensored, in partnership with All Out, have launched a global petition calling on Meta to commit to ending the wrongful suspensions of LGBTQIA+ community groups, venues, small businesses and advocates.
The petition asks for Meta to: investigate unjustified suspensions, restore the accounts it has wrongfully removed, create safeguards to protect LGBTQ, reproductive rights, and civil society accounts, and open up to the the public the automated moderation systems behind the platform.
Repro Uncensored says it has documented hundreds of affected LGBTQIA+ accounts in more than 50 countries. Australia is one of them, and QNews’ own reporting on Australian account removals is cited in the campaign.
The petition comes amid a rising focus on the controversial social media platform’s conduct.
In Australia, Senate hearings into the Federal Governments digital Duty of Care Bill in Australia have just wrapped and the committee is due to report on 20 November.
If the bill passes, platforms like Meta will have a legal duty to assess and manage the risks their services create. But will that duty also cover the harm of being wrongly erased?
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The petition
The petition, addressed to Zuckerberg himself, says “automated enforcement systems that lack contextual accuracy, coupled with the absence of safeguards against bad-faith mass reporting by anti-LGBTQ+ groups, have turned Meta’s moderation architecture into an active threat to marginalised communities”.
It sets out four main commitments:
- Investigate unjustified suspensions. As part of this, the petition calls for Meta to look into automated moderation algorithms, training data, and enforcement triggers.
- Restore wrongfully suspended and restricted accounts, and reform the appeals process. The petition asks Meta to immediately reinstate affected accounts “that have not violated Community Standards”, and create an adequate, transparent appeals process.
- Introduce safeguards. The groups are asking for systemic protections to “shield” the community from repeated false flags, automated over-enforcement, and the weaponisation of user-reporting systems.
- Transparent reporting with a roadmap. Finally, the petition urges Meta to release a report detailing the causes of moderation failures, and create a roadmap of “corrective measures”, while also reaffirming “Meta’s public commitment to protecting LGBTQ creators, organisations, and businesses on its platforms”.
“Meta has been aware of this harmful flaw in its moderation systems for many months, and yet the company continues, over and over, to suspend LGBTQ accounts that are not in violation of its policies,” GLAAD said.
“Restoring accounts after the fact is not an adequate solution to what the company clearly knows is a systemic issue.”
Repro Uncensored labelled “the censorship of LGBTQ communities online” as a “threat to our democracy”.
“On Meta’s platforms, discriminatory algorithms and opaque moderation systems are pushing LGBTQ communities into digital ostracisation, cutting them off from vital support networks and livelihoods, and threatening their freedoms of expression and assembly.”
You can find the link to the petition here.
The global pattern
In the US, suspensions, content removals and account restrictions have hit queer bars and performance venues in Los Angeles and San Fransisco, as well as small businesses in New York, Austin, Las Vegas.
Similar waves have impacted community organisations, media groups, journalists and advocates in Brazil, Türkiye, Toronto London, Amsterdam, and of course, Australia.
“At Repro Uncensored, we have documented hundreds of affected LGBTQ accounts in more than 50 countries and witnessed firsthand the human and emotional toll these exclusions take on individuals and communities worldwide,” the organisation said.
“LGBTQ communities should not have to fight all over again for their place in the public forum and their right to be heard.”
It’s important to make clear that this is just looking at LGBTQIA+ organisations and accounts. If you were to broaden the frame, you would then see how other advocacy and protest groups, harm-reduction organisations, sex-positive communities, BIPOC creators, sex workers, pole dancers, health organisations and more across the world have been impacted by Meta’s automated moderation and enforcement.
Cases in Australia
In Australia, QNews and other outlets have long been reporting on disappearing LGBTQIA+ pages.
In January 2026, Sydney-based Black queer performer Basjia woke up one morning last week to find her life online erased.
Her entire network, her community, her students, her archived performances, her access to work, it had vanished.
Meta had flagged her event page, The Pyramid, for “human exploitation,” and disabled it along with her personal account and any other accounts associated.
YouTube had also removed her account citing similar reasons.
“It wasn’t anything that I personally posted. It was me reposting a black woman pole dancing.”
Queer, sex-positive nightlife collective Rave Temple, have only recently had their accounts reinstated after 10 months of being removed.
Their main business account was deleted just as they were planning their entire 2026 event calendar. Within hours, founder Paisley Heart’s personal account and other connected accounts were also removed “by association.”
“If you click into [the explanation of human exploitation], it says you have been flagged for sex trafficking, facilitating illegal adoption and owning slaves.
The suspension wiped ticket sales during the most crucial marketing window and deleted hundreds in unspent ad funds.
In April, performer Cleo Rapture told QNews how “I and many other pole dancers, queer artists, and nightlife promoters have experienced the hardship that Meta has been causing.”
“For me personally, it is making promoting shows and showcasing my work almost impossible.”
Right now, typing this, there are still many accounts wrongfully taken down or facing content restrictions, with its owners desperately searching for an avenue to appeal.
The includes health organisations like the National Association of People with HIV Australia (NAPWHA) and queer events, such as HEY DADDY.
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Digital Duty of Care: where does this come into it?
The petition arrives as Australia decides how far to go when it comes to regulating platforms like Meta.
The Senate Environment and Communications Legislation Committee has been examining the Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill 2026, and must report by 20 November.
The Bill would require platforms to have a legal duty of care to prevent harm, create categories of harmful content, and carry out written risk assessments of their content and design features at least once a year, and to explain how they will reduce those risks.
QNews, along with other organisations, made a submission to the inquiry, recommending safeguards for lawful expression.
In the submission, we stated that we “believe the bill will increase the wrongful removal and suppression of LGBTQIA+ people, health and harm-reduction organisations, sex-positive communities, sex workers, victim-survivors and other marginalised communities online” without those safeguards added.
“The Bill gives platforms a strong legal and financial reason to remove more content. It gives users no matching right to challenge a wrong decision outside the platform itself. That imbalance needs to be fixed before the Bill passes,” it states.
What’s next?
The committee hands down its report on 20 November, and the bill then returns to the Senate, where the Government will need crossbench support to pass it.
In the meantime, and with no guarantees that MPs will listen to recommendations, the petition is open for signatures now.
Anyone whose account has been suspended, restricted or removed can also document it using Repro Uncensored’s Report Censorship tool. Those reports help build the evidence campaigners are using to hold Meta accountable.
Disclosure statement: the author has worked with Repro Uncensored to document some Australian cases of account suppression.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.