Big movie premieres at first New Farm Queer Film Festival

The first New Farm Queer Film Festival has unveiled its lineup of queer movies screening later this month, presented by New Farm Cinemas and Pride Business Network.

New Farm Cinemas celebrated their 100th birthday last year, and have a long and proud history of screening queer-interest movies and festivals for its Brisbane audiences.

Now the inaugural New Farm Queer Film Festival is running from October 20-27 at the cinemas, at 701 Brunswick Street.

Across eight days, NFQFF will screen ten films, predominantly Queensland premieres, as well as cult favourites and fascinating documentaries.

Highlights include Bros, the highly-anticipated gay rom-com from Billy Eichner and Judd Apatow, fresh from the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival will open with lesbian drama The Divide on October 20, the Queer Palm winner at the Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, director Amanda Kramer’s twisted and surreal comedy Please Baby Please! will make its Queensland premiere. The film is a psychosexual riff on the works of John Waters and Kenneth Anger, and costumes are encouraged for this sexy and wicked leather costumed film.

Tickets to all films are on sale at the New Farm Cinemas website here.

The Divide (La Fracture) – New Farm Queer Film Festival opening night

October 20, Queensland premiere

Winner of the Queer Palm at Cannes 2021, this hilarious drama in French with English subtitles explores love under stress.

A lesbian couple on the verge of breaking up finds themselves in an emergency ward bordering on collapse on the evening of a Parisian Yellow Vest protest.

Their encounter with Yann, an angry and injured demonstrator, will shatter each person’s certainties and prejudices. Outside, the tension escalates.

The Divide is NFQFF’s Red Carpet Opening Night, on October 20 from 5:30pm, with a glass of champagne on arrival with each ticket before the 6:30 pm screening.

Tickets here

SISSY

October 21, Queensland premiere

After premiering at SXSW, this dark Australian horror film is coming to NFQFF packed with social commentary and witty cynicism.

Cecilia is a successful social media influencer living the dream until she runs into her ex-childhood best friend and is invited away on her bachelorette weekend.

Suddenly Sissy finds herself stuck in a remote cabin with her school bully… and a taste for revenge.

Tickets here

Bros

October 27

In the highly anticipated gay romantic comedy from producer Judd Apatow, two men with commitment problems (played by Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane) attempt a relationship. Bros is NFQFF’s Closing Night selection.

Tickets here

Will-o’-the-Wisp

October 22

A surrealist erotic musical from João Pedro Rodrigues. On his deathbed, his royal highness Alfredo, King without a crown, is taken back to distant youth memories and the time he dreamt of becoming a fireman.

The encounter with instructor Afonso from the fire brigade opens a new chapter in the life of the two young men devoted to love and desire, and the will to change the status quo. In Portuguese with English subtitles.

Tickets here

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

October 23

On March 1, 1971, Luchino Visconti’s Death in Venice (1971) had its world premiere in London in the presence of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her daughter, Princess Anne. It was there that the Italian director proclaimed his Tadzio as the world’s most beautiful boy.

Fifty years later, that heavy shadow still weighs upon Swedish actor Björn Andrésen, the then 15-year-old star who embodied the legendary Tadzio, who takes us on a memory-laden journey of cinema history, tragedy, and second chances. In various languages with English subtitles.

Tickets here

Lonesome

October 23, Queensland premiere

Fresh from its Australian Premiere at the Sydney Film Festival, Craig Boreham’s Sydney set feature film explores the cultural clash of two young men.

Casey, a country lad running from a small-town scandal, finds himself down and out in big city Sydney. When he meets city lad Tib both men find something they have been missing but neither of them knows quite how to negotiate it.

Tickets here

Please Baby Please!

October 24, Queensland premiere

Newlyweds Suze and Arthur become the dangerous obsession of a greaser gang that awakens a sleeping quandary about the couple’s sexual identity after witnessing a murder in the gritty streets of surreal 1950s Manhattan. Don your Kenneth Anger leather jacket and attend the NFQFF festival centrepiece screening, with dressing up encouraged!

Tickets here

Anaïs in Love

October 25

This is the story of a restless young woman, and the story of a profound desire. Anaïs is thirty and broke. She has a lover, but she’s not sure she loves him anymore. She meets Daniel, who immediately falls for her. But Daniel lives with Émilie – whom Anaïs also falls for. In French with English subtitles.

Tickets here

Call Me By Your Name

October 22

Revisit the Academy Award-winning masterpiece, following the relationship between seventeen-year-old Elio and Oliver, his father’s research assistant, in 1980s Italy.

Tickets here

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

October 26

Two drag queens and a transgender woman travel to work a drag show at a resort in Alice Springs aboard their lavender bus, Priscilla, in Stephan Elliot’s iconic Australian classic.

On their journey, the three friends encounter everything from strange characters to homophobia to new horizons.

Tickets here

