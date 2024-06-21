New Era for The Bookshop Darlinghurst: Welcome Charles Gregory

Charles Gregory is the new owner of The Bookshop Darlinghurst. Photo: Miguel Sumera.

We are excited to announce a significant change at one of Darlinghurst’s most cherished landmarks, The Bookshop Darlinghurst.

After an impressive 42 years, Les McDonald, the founder and owner of The Bookshop, has handed over the reins to Charles Gregory.

Les McDonald had previously sought a new owner for the business in 2016 and 2019 and so this transfer marks the beginning of a new era for the beloved queer bookstore.

A Legacy of Courage and Commitment

Charles Gregory, a former employee of The Bookshop, expresses his heartfelt gratitude to Les McDonald for his unwavering dedication and courage in running the bookstore since its inception in 1982.

Les, along with co-founder Wayne Harrison, created a safe haven for queer literature and a space that has become integral to Sydney’s vibrant queer community.

“The Bookshop has been a mainstay of Sydney’s electric and ever-changing queer community,” says Charles. “Everyone I know or have spoken to recently about the shop has a story about it or thinks of it fondly.”

Charles also extends his thanks to the staff who have been instrumental in maintaining the shop’s welcoming atmosphere. Special mentions go to Graeme, Noel, and Paul, who have been long-standing pillars of the store. Their commitment has ensured The Bookshop remains a precious queer space in the heart of Darlinghurst.

Cherished Memories and a Bright Future

Reflecting on his own time working at the store over 15 years ago, Charles recalls vibrant nights and cherished memories. “I had such a good time then, and I still hold those days and nights as cherished memories. That’s why I decided I wanted to see it continue,” he shares. “Back then, the shop opened to midnight some nights, which meant I could go straight from the shop to the bars. “Oxford Street was full of people walking to and from dinners, going out to clubs, ambling home in the morning light.”

Continuing a Legacy of Change

The Bookshop’s history is rooted in a time of significant social change. Les McDonald had the courage to start The Bookshop two years before homosexuality was decriminalised in NSW. Charles acknowledges this legacy and emphasises his commitment to continuing The Bookshop’s mission as a focal point for queer literature and history.

Looking ahead, Charles envisions a future where The Bookshop embraces even more diversity and inclusivity. He aims to create a space where everyone feels welcome. Not only to browse books but also to attend events, book launches, and author talks. Charles is eager to experiment with new event formats to cater to the next generation of queer customers and beyond.

A Passion for Queer Stories

Charles’s passion for queer stories and literature is evident. An avid reader enrolled in a creative writing course, he has always appreciated the diverse range of books The Bookshop offers. “When I want to read about characters who I can recognize from the queer community in Sydney, The Bookshop never faltered,” he says.

Charles praised McDonald for creating this groundbreaking queer business in the heart of Oxford Street and put forward his vision for the future of the bookshop.

“What I want for The Bookshop for the future is to continue it as a place that focuses on queer literature and queer history,” Charles says.

“And going forward, I feel a deep responsibility to ensure it reflects the ever-growing diversity and full range of perspectives that make up our beautiful queer family in Sydney.

“I also want to experiment with new events and formats that cater to our next generation of queer customers and beyond. It’s my mission for it to continue as a special queer space in the LGBTQ+ heart of Sydney that will continue to evolve and grow alongside our vibrant community.”

In closing, Charles expresses his gratitude to Les, Graeme, Noel, and Paul and all the customers who have supported The Bookshop over the years. He warmly welcomes everyone to continue their support and looks forward to meeting the community in the coming months and years.

New owner welcomed

Several prominent Australian gay authors took to social media to welcome Charles’ taking over the stewardship of the business.

“Congrats Charles and many many thanks to Les and the guys,” wrote Denis Altman.

“Wishing you every success Charles,” wrote Anthony Venn-Brown, “All the best with the next chapter of your life Les. Thanks for your support over the years.”

With Charles Gregory at the helm. The Bookshop Darlinghurst is set to continue its legacy as a special queer space in the LGBTQ+ heart of Sydney. Evolving and growing alongside the vibrant community it serves.

