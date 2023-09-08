New EOIs sought from groups for Inner West Pride Centre

The Inner West Council is seeking Expressions of Interest from groups to operate the Pride Centre in Newtown.

Following the success earlier this year of our extension of Sydney WorldPride 2023 into the Inner West and the opening of the newly renamed Pride Square in recognition of the LGBTQ+ community, Inner West Council is now preparing to establish the Inner West Pride Centre at Newtown Town Hall.

There is an expression of interest (EOI) process open now for organisations that are interested in taking up a role in the Pride Centre.

The EOI presents a unique opportunity to collaborate with Council and to deliver services to the LGBTQ+ community.

As you will see from the EOI, Council is open to creative and community focussed applications including from consortia.

You can access our Vendor Panel via the Public Tenders page at www.vendorpanel.com.au/innerwest/tenders and by clicking on the link on the upper right-hand side.

When opened the Pride Centre will:

-Provide a safe, welcoming, and inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community

-Address social isolation of all risk groups within the LGTBQ+ community by providing a safe, accessible space to connect, gather, and support

-Where appropriate, provide access to services and programs (with particular emphasis on services and programs responsive to the Inner West LGBTQ+ community)

If you have any initial questions or require further information, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Scott Mullen via email: scott.mullen@innerwest.nsw.gov.au



The EOI is open online and will close on Friday 29 September at 2pm 2023.

We encourage you to explore the details about this initiative by visiting the following link: Pride Centre – Inner West Council.

We are looking forward to embarking on this exciting journey for the LGBTQI+ community.