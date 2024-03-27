New Doctor Who Trailer Drops

The first trailer for the upcoming season of Doctor Who has dropped, and yes, it’s very gay.

On Saturday, fans received another teaser for the upcoming new season of the TV show. The trailer features our favourite doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, as the first black and openly queer person to play the role. We also see a return of trans actress Yasmin Finney, who had a lead role in the specials last year. The upcoming season of Doctor Who will feature the highest level of queer representation to date. Showrunner Russell T Davies has made sure of this, casting two-time Drag Race Winner Jinkx Monsoon as the first ever (professional) drag queen on the show. She also pops up briefly in the new trailer and looks fantastic.

Who’s writing the show?

Russell T Davies, writer of the upcoming series of Doctor Who Russell T Davies was the genius behind the original revamp of Doctor Who, writing from Season 1 (2005) to Season 4 (2010). The multi-award winner has had a remarkable career as a writer. He has written and produced some of the most iconic LGBTQIA+ shows to date, including Queer As Folk (2000-2005) and It’s a Sin (2021). Russell T Davies is undoubtedly a pioneer for queer representation in mainstream media. This is part of the reason his return to Doctor Who is so important. With his direction, the queer magic of Doctor Who is sure to continue and flourish.

Doctor Who Has Always Been Gay

Many fans of the show consider Russell T Davies’ era to be some of the best writing the 60-year-old show has seen. The best part about it? Even back then, it was extremely queer.

Yes, we’re talking about that kiss scene between the Doctor and Captain Jack. This was a huge deal for the UK’s biggest science fiction show at the time. Davies tested the limits. Including this scene was a risk, because in 2005 it was uncertain what the future held for the show.

