New date set for Brisbane Pride Festival 2020

The Brisbane Pride Festival has announced a new date for its 2020 celebrations, normally held in the city each September.

Last week, the festival committee decided to move Brisbane’s Pride Month to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Bec Johnson said in 2019, over 7000 people attended Fair Day to join in “the celebration of recognition, inclusion and visibility.”

“[But] the health and safety of all LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy people is paramount to the decisions associated with conducting a Rally and Fair Day,” she said.

And after careful consideration, Brisbane Pride Festival has moved the city’s Pride Month celebrations to November.

“This will allow the committee to develop and plan for both face to face and online events, depending on where Queensland is at with COVID,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Brisbane Pride will include the LGBTIQ+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities in the planning of the events.

“We all feel disappointed about the interruptions that COVID has bought us,” she said.

“[However] we feel confident that this decision is the best way to move forward in protecting the health and safety of our communities.”

The organisation will also hold its annual AGM online in November.

Brisbane Pride Festival celebrates 30th anniversary

In June, Brisbane Pride held the Queens Ball Awards online due to COVID-19. The event is the longest-running LGBTIQ event in the world.

Four Queensland LGBTIQ community advocates and groups received awards at the 59th annual ceremony on June 27.

This year is also the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Brisbane Pride organisation.

“We acknowledge the wonderful work of all our elders from our communities and the strong advocates who’ve fought for LGBTIQ rights, justice and equality in Brisbane,” Johnson said.

“On behalf of Brisbane Pride, we say thank you.”

To find out more about the Brisbane Pride Festival, visit their website here.

