New CCTV shows suspects fleeing ‘terrifying’ Oxford Street stabbing

NSW Police have released CCTV footage of three men sprinting down a street in Sydney’s inner city in a new appeal after the attempted murder of a man outside an Oxford Street nightclub this year.

Shortly after 3am on Saturday, July 29, police were called to Oxford Street in Surry Hills after reports of a stabbing.

A number of men armed with knives, including a machete, reportedly approached the 25-year-old man outside Noir nightclub and stabbed him multiple times.

The men also stabbed a 34-year-old man who tried to help the victim. The armed men fled and were last seen running south down Foley Street.

Friends drove the younger stabbing victim to hospital. Para﻿medics treated the older man and took him to hospital with injuries on his arm and hand.

Both of those men, who didn’t know each other, are now out of hospital.

Oxford Street stabbing ‘targeted’ and ‘not random act of violence’

But NSW Police are still trying to track down the perpetrators, with the victim not cooperating.

Detective Inspector Joel Best said police believe the “terrifying” stabbing was not “a random act of violence” on Oxford Street.

“All the information we have so far is that it was a targeted attack,” he said.

“It would have been terrifying, no matter where it occurred for people to be nearby and witness.

“[That is] why, obviously, we need these people who know the offenders to come forward and contact police and help us out.”

The 25-year-old, he said, was refusing to assist police with their investigation.﻿

“It is frustrating. But we do believe there are people around all those involved that can help us bring the offenders to justice,” he said.

NSW Police urge people to come forward

On Monday NSW Police released CCTV of three men that they believe may be able to help with inquiries.﻿

The three men are described as being slim, of African appearance, and about 170cm to 180cm tall.

The first man is shown wearing a dark hooded jumper, dark pants, and white shoes.

The second is wearing a dark hooded jumper, dark pants, and black shoes.

The third is wearing a dark hooded jumper, white shorts, and black shoes.

Police urge anyone who knows the identity of the men or has information to contact Surry Hills Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.