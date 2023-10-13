New Australian guidelines back Doxy-PEP to stop syphilis

The Australasian Society for HIV, Viral Hepatitis and Sexual Health Medicine (ASHM) has released new guidelines for the use of the antibiotic drug Doxycycline as a “morning after” pill to prevent bacterial sexual infections in men who have sex with men.

“Doxy-PEP” involves taking 200mg of Doxycycline up to 72 hours after a sexual act to reduce the risk of bacterial sexually transmitted infections like syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhoea.

However at this stage ASHM is primarily recommending the use of Doxy-PEP for the prevention of syphilis in Australia rather than a blanket strategy against all non-HIV STIs.

The recommendations acknowledge that Doxy-PEP is an “effective strategy to prevent bacterial STIs such as chlamydia [and] gonorrhoea.”

But they note, “of the bacterial STIs, syphilis carries the greatest morbidity among [men who have sex with men], especially among [those] living with HIV.”

“In contrast, the majority of chlamydia and gonorrhoea infections … are asymptomatic, and they rarely cause complications.

“In addition, Doxy-PEP is less likely to be effective to prevent gonorrhoea in the Australian context, due to high rates of tetracycline [drug] resistance in Australia.

“Given these considerations, Doxy-PEP should be considered primarily to prevent syphilis among [men who have sex with men].

“For these same reasons, a minority of stakeholders held the view that Doxy-PEP should be considered only for the prevention of syphilis among GBMSM (as opposed to “primarily”).”

The full recommendations for clinicians and community are as follows:

-Doxy-PEP should be considered primarily for the prevention of syphilis in gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) who are at risk of this STI, although for some individuals the reduction in chlamydia, and the lesser reduction of gonorrhoea might be important.

-Given that STI risk is often not static, it is recommended to use Doxy-PEP for a pre-defined period, e.g., 3–6 months, followed by review of the need for ongoing use.

-Doxy-PEP users should be assisted to maximise the benefits of Doxy-PEP while minimising overall antibiotic use. For example, if a Doxy-PEP user tends to have multiple sexual partners during weekends but few during the week, then a single Monday morning dose of 200mg Doxy-PEP should adequately cover their STI risk, rather than multiple doses over the weekend.

-In general, it is not recommended to use daily doxycycline as pre-exposure prophylaxis (Doxy-PrEP, 100mg daily), as this often results in greater antibiotic consumption than Doxy-PEP, and fewer data support the use of Doxy-PrEP. However, for some people, Doxy-PrEP might be appropriate during periods of heightened (daily) sexual activity that places them at risk of STIs.

-Other antibiotics (e.g., azithromycin) should not be used instead of doxycycline for STI prevention.

-STI screening: Doxy-PEP users should continue to undergo STI screening in line with STI testing guidelines for GBMSM, as the ideal STI screening interval for people using Doxy-PEP has not yet been determined. Current guidelines recommend three-monthly screening for chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and syphilis for this population, but this recommendation might change. Additionally, Doxy-PEP users should be encouraged to attend for STI testing whenever they have symptoms.

-Culture samples must be collected for all gonorrhoea diagnoses prior to administration of antibiotics, to enable AMR surveillance for this organism.

-It is recommended to discuss personal and population-level [antimicrobial resistance] risks with Doxy-PEP users. Resources should be made available to assist clinicians to raise AMR issues during these conversations in a manner that is appropriate and sensitive to the patient’s needs.

-HIV risk must be assessed and addressed during Doxy-PEP use. GBMSM who are HIV-negative must be supported to access effective HIV-prevention strategies such as HIV PrEP, and GBMSM living with HIV who are not accessing HIV care must be supported to do so.

More work to be done

ASHM is also recommending that more research is done to develop formal clinical guidelines around Doxy-PEP and that education and support materials should be co-designed by clinicians, researchers, and community to ensure that information is consistent across resources.

“Further research is needed to understand community members’ and other stakeholders’ views of Doxy-PEP, including priority populations such as GBMSM, sex workers, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People,” the research recommendations state.

“Clinical and community-controlled HIV organisations should be appropriately funded to develop and maintain up-to-date clinical and other educational resources on Doxy-PEP.

The recommendations came about as the result on a national roundtable by health experts in Australia in May of this year and have been endorsed by ACON, Thorne Harbour Health, Positive Life NSW, the Scarlet Alliance Australian Sex Workers Association, Health Equity Matters, and the National Association of People With HIV Australia.

