New Aussie queer web series Scattered launches on TikTok

New home-grown queer web series Scattered, created especially for video sharing social network TikTok, has launched this week.

It’s about three best friends, Jules, Sami and Bo, who wake up the day after the funeral of their friend Wil.

The trio all have brutal post-funeral hangovers, however quickly realise they’ve lost their late friend’s ashes.

Across the series the friends retrace their steps to find Wil’s urn and give their friend the final send-off he deserves.

Zenya Carmelotti plays Sami, Kurt Pimblett plays Bo, and Campbell Connelly plays Jules.

Scattered is the first web series for TikTok to get funding from Screen Australia and Film Victoria.

Director Logan Mucha described the show as an “intimate story of how young people navigate grief and friendship through a uniquely queer lens.”

Producer Hayley Adams also added, “We knew we wanted to make more content for TikTok, and Scattered felt like the right project for the platform.

“TikTok is a filmmaker’s dream. You can really get your content seen by an audience that wants to see it.

“As Scattered is a queer series, we hope its deeply personal narrative will resonate with the platform’s diverse audiences.”

The series consists of 38 episodes, all one minute long. The cast and crew filmed the show in Melbourne in January.

Scattered officially launched earlier this week. The first five episodes are currently available to watch @scatteredseries on TikTok. The creators are releasing new episodes each day.

