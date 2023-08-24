Never Let Him Go: New documentary series about gay hate murder of Scott Johnson

True crime documentary series Never Let Him Go will cover the infamous gay hate murder of Scott Johnson and his brother Steve’s decades-long crusade for justice.

Johnson, an American studying him PhD in mathematics, was found dead at the base of a cliff near Manly’s North Head in December 1988. He was 27.

While his death was initially ruled a suicide, his family always believed he had been murdered.

In 2023, Scott White was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to nine years prison.

According to the series’ official description: the “murky circumstances surrounding” the death “sparked a public reckoning in Australia, shedding new light on a pattern of violence against the LGBTQ+ community.”

While the series was in production, the filmmakers captured the arrest and conviction of White in real-time.

Never Let Him Go also features Helen White, the killer’s ex-wife who breaks her silence for the first time after tipping off the police.

With dozens of similar unsolved cases involving gay men in Australia, the series ends with Steve left to decide if his search for justice is complete — or if it has just begun.

Never Let Him Go has been produced by abc studios and will be broadcast to American audiences on September 6 via Hulu.

An Australian release date is yet to be announced.

