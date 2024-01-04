‘Never’: Britney Spears shuts down those comeback rumours

Britney Spears has shut down talk of a potential pop music comeback, swearing to fans that she will “never return to the music industry.”

Britney penned a defiant Instagram post after US tabloids got fans’ hopes up with talk that songwriters like main pop girl Charli XCX and Glory collaborator Julia Michaels, as well as others, were working with Britney on new music.

However in her Instagram post, the singer wrote, “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!

“They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album. I will never return to the music industry!!!”

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!!

“For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me. I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years!!!

“I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!”

Last year, Britney Spears wrote in her memoir The Woman in Me, “Pushing forward in my music career is not my focus at the moment.

“It’s time for me not to be someone who other people want; it’s time to actually find myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Britney’s team ‘trying to get her excited for the music’

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone also clarified that they’d been informed the singer’s team was only preparing new music to entice Britney back to the studio, and she was not “actively in recording” herself.

“Right now, management and A&R are trying to get her excited for the music,” a source told the music outlet.

“As of right now, she’s not actively in recording but they’re getting [songs] done to present to her. Nothing is cemented or in stone.”

Do whatever you want to do, Britney.

The singer’s last official release was Mind Your Business with Will.i.am in 2023, but bizarrely her vocals were recorded years prior.

In 2022, she collaborated in person with Elton John on Hold Me Closer, following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

Read also:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.