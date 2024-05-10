Netflix’s Heartbreak High gets third (and final) season

Netflix’s home-grown hit Heartbreak High will return to the streaming service for a third season, but it will also be the show’s last.

On Friday, Netflix announced the renewal, a month after the second season arrived on April 11.

“Season 3 will see the talented cast and creators reassemble in Sydney (Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal and Ku-ring-gai lands), Australia for the final year at Hartley High,” Netflix explained.

Heartbreak High hunk Thomas Weatherall, who plays Malakai, teased fans in an Instagram video that he’d finally reveal what was in his letter, a reference to the second season’s fiery finale.

But in the video Thomas ultimately says HH fans will have to wait for the third season.

Netflix’s ANZ content director Que Minh Luu said, “Renewing ‘Heartbreak High’ for its final season is a major point of pride for us at Netflix.

“It has been a joy to work with the utterly cooked creative minds behind our favorite Aussie YA show and to bring our stories, our culture and our in-jokes to all the fans here at home and throughout the world. See you at muck-up day.”

The very queer teen show debuted in the top spot on Australian Netflix’s charts last month. It also stayed on the streamer’s Global Top 10 English TV Series list for three consecutive weeks, because it’s just that good.

Heartbreak High is streaming on Netflix.

