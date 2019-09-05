Netflix’s ‘Grace and Frankie’ announces final season

Netflix favourite Grace and Frankie will take a bow after its seventh and final season.

The show’s official Twitter account confirmed: “You have laughed with us, cried with us and grew old with us.

“Today we announce Grace & Frankie has been renewed for what will be our seventh and final season.”

Stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin said in a joint statement: “We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation.

“And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well!

“We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around.

“We’ve outlasted so many things – just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

The actresses star in the series as the titular pair whose husbands, played by Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen, leave them to be in a relationship with one another.

The women’s divorces force the longtime rivals to forge an unlikely friendship.

Grace and Frankie, which launched in 2015, will become the series with the longest run on the streaming platform after its final 16 episode season is released.

“It’s thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of aging, will be the oldest show on Netflix,” co-creators Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris said.

But there’s still plenty more of the show to come. Grace and Frankie‘s sixth season is still to premiere in January 2020.

The seventh and final season is yet to have a release date.

