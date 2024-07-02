Meet the men of Netflix’s gay dating show The Boyfriend

Netflix has revealed the cast of their Japanese gay dating show The Boyfriend, ahead of the groundbreaking series’ big premiere next week.
The Boyfriend is Japan’s first gay dating show and will see nine gorgeous men embark on a journey to find love.
For a month, the men will live together by the sea at a beautiful beach house. The men will also take turns working shifts at a coffee truck.
The series will explore how their feelings and relationships develop over their summer living and working together.
The Boyfriend is pretty significant because Japan sadly remains the only G7 nation without marriage equality.
Netflix will start streaming The Boyfriend on July 9.
New episodes of the show will arrive every Tuesday, with a total of 10 episodes over four weeks.
Meet the men on The Boyfriend below:
Alan
Age: 29
Occupation: IT company employee from Brazil
Dai
Age: 22
Occupation: University student
Gensei
Age: 34
Occupation: Hair and makeup artist from Taiwan
Ikuo
Age: 22
Occupation: Food service industry worker
Kazuto
Age: 27
Occupation: Japanese cuisine chef
Ryota
Age: 28
Occupation: Model and barista
Shun
Age: 23
Occupation: Artist
Taeheon
Age: 34
Occupation: Designer from Korea
Usak
Age: 36
Occupation: Go-go dancer
