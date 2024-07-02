Screen

Meet the men of Netflix’s gay dating show The Boyfriend

Netflix's gay dating series The Boyfriend
Netflix has revealed the cast of their Japanese gay dating show The Boyfriend, ahead of the groundbreaking series’ big premiere next week.

The Boyfriend is Japan’s first gay dating show and will see nine gorgeous men embark on a journey to find love.

For a month, the men will live together by the sea at a beautiful beach house. The men will also take turns working shifts at a coffee truck.

The series will explore how their feelings and relationships develop over their summer living and working together.

The Boyfriend is pretty significant because Japan sadly remains the only G7 nation without marriage equality.

Netflix will start streaming The Boyfriend on July 9.

New episodes of the show will arrive every Tuesday, with a total of 10 episodes over four weeks.

Meet the men on The Boyfriend below:

Alan

Age: 29
Occupation: IT company employee from Brazil

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alan takahashi (@takahashialan)

Dai

Age: 22
Occupation: University student

 

A post shared by Dai Nakai (@dainakai)

 

A post shared by Dai Nakai (@dainakai)

Gensei

Age: 34
Occupation: Hair and makeup artist from Taiwan

Ikuo

Age: 22
Occupation: Food service industry worker

 

A post shared by IKuo (@iku.o323)

 

A post shared by IKuo (@iku.o323)

Kazuto

Age: 27
Occupation: Japanese cuisine chef

 

A post shared by Kazuto (@kaz._.too)

 

A post shared by Kazuto (@kaz._.too)

Ryota

Age: 28
Occupation: Model and barista

 

A post shared by RYOTA (@ryota_32_)

 

A post shared by RYOTA (@ryota_32_)

Shun

Age: 23
Occupation: Artist

Taeheon

Age: 34
Occupation: Designer from Korea

 

A post shared by TAEHEON (@taehonest)

 

A post shared by TAEHEON (@taehonest)

Usak

Age: 36
Occupation: Go-go dancer

 

A post shared by Usak (@saksaksaksack)

 

A post shared by Usak (@saksaksaksack)

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

