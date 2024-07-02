Meet the men of Netflix’s gay dating show The Boyfriend

Netflix has revealed the cast of their Japanese gay dating show The Boyfriend, ahead of the groundbreaking series’ big premiere next week.

The Boyfriend is Japan’s first gay dating show and will see nine gorgeous men embark on a journey to find love.

For a month, the men will live together by the sea at a beautiful beach house. The men will also take turns working shifts at a coffee truck.

The series will explore how their feelings and relationships develop over their summer living and working together.

The Boyfriend is pretty significant because Japan sadly remains the only G7 nation without marriage equality.

Netflix will start streaming The Boyfriend on July 9.

New episodes of the show will arrive every Tuesday, with a total of 10 episodes over four weeks.

Meet the men on The Boyfriend below:

Alan

Age: 29

Occupation: IT company employee from Brazil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan takahashi (@takahashialan)

Dai

Age: 22

Occupation: University student

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dai Nakai (@dainakai)

Gensei

Age: 34

Occupation: Hair and makeup artist from Taiwan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 東井 彥晴 Gensei Azumai (@gensei.am)

Ikuo

Age: 22

Occupation: Food service industry worker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IKuo (@iku.o323)

Kazuto

Age: 27

Occupation: Japanese cuisine chef

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kazuto (@kaz._.too)

Ryota

Age: 28

Occupation: Model and barista

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYOTA (@ryota_32_)

Shun

Age: 23

Occupation: Artist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shun Nakanishi (슌) (@shun._.nakanishi)

Taeheon

Age: 34

Occupation: Designer from Korea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEHEON (@taehonest)

Usak

Age: 36

Occupation: Go-go dancer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usak (@saksaksaksack)

