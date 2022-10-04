Netflix star Jade Kevin Foster fined after Gold Coast pub scuffle

Gold Coast influencer and Netflix star Jade Kevin Foster has been fined $1400 after a court heard he was “embarassed and disgusted” by his outburst at security guards outside a Surfers Paradise pub.

Police charged the Byron Baes star with public nuisance after he was thrown out of The Clock Hotel in Surfers Paradise on September 16, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

The court heard the 30-year-old tussled with security guards at the venue, before the guards tackled him to the ground and restrained him.

“I’m a gay man, I’m going to f__k your lives,” Foster told the security guards.

“I have 1.2 million followers on Instagram, you’re going to lose your jobs!

“See my outfit, it’s worth more than your houses c__t … this will look good on Instagram!”

Jade Kevin Foster pleaded guilty to the public nuisance charge at Southport Magistrates Court on October 6, the Bulletin reported.

Judge slams drunken outburst as ‘just not acceptable’

Jade Kevin Foster previously received an infringement notice for a similar offence, the court heard. He copped a fine of $827 over that earlier matter.

Foster’s lawyer Brooke Winter said alcohol consumption, mental health and a recent medication change were factors in Foster’s behaviour.

Winter quoted Foster as saying, “I’m embarrassed and disgusted in the behaviour I displayed and vow to never let this happen again.”

She added Foster is “on a four-year work contract and knows his actions could have that all taken away.”

Magistrate Michelle Dooley described Foster’s conduct as “just not acceptable”. She gave him a larger $1400 fine, without a conviction recorded, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

“It’s up to you to know what your alcohol consumption should be,” Dooley said.

“Everything else that you may have in your life becomes tarnished if you behave in this way in public.

“It took a lot of people trouble and effort to contain you.”

Foster, who grew up in Sydney, lives on the Gold Coast after the influencer moved to Byron Bay to appear on the Netflix reality series Byron Baes.

