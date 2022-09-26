Netflix removes ‘LGBTQ’ tag from Jeffrey Dahmer series after backlash

Netflix has removed the “LGBTQ” category tag from the streaming service’s gruesome new Jeffrey Dahmer true crime series after copping criticism online.

Ryan Murphy’s new dramatised limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story arrived on Netflix last week.

Evan Peters plays the notorious Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer who murdered 17 people, mostly queer men of color, from 1978 to 1991. Dahmer was finally jailed in 1992.

In the past week, people on TikTok and Twitter have posted clips and screenshots of the series as it appeared on Netflix with the tags “Ominous”, “Psychological”, “Horror” and “LGBTQ”.

“If I need to stay in my lane absolutely tell me but anyone else think it’s pretty gross of Netflix to list Dahmer under LGBTQ, especially when the True Crime tag would have worked?” one user wrote.

“I mean, I know it’s technically true, but this is not the representation we’re looking for,” another wrote.

“Imagine clicking on the ‘LGBTQ’ category and this is what you get,” another said.

imagine clicking on the "LGBTQ" category and this is what you get pic.twitter.com/DenEW0DzOd — Quinton Reviews🎬 (@Q_Review) September 21, 2022

However some others suggested a key theme highlighted by the series was the role homophobia played in failing to investigate Dahmer sooner.

“The Dahmer case is a huge part of LGBTQ history. It’s important people know he got away with so much,” one person said.

Netflix has promoted Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as exploring the impacts on the victims of the systemic racism, homophobia and institutional failures by police that allowed Dahmer to continue killing.

But this week, Netflix removed the “LGBTQ” tag without commenting or clarifying its removal.

Relative says Jeffrey Dahmer series ‘retraumatising’ families

One purported relative of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has criticsed the Netflix series, accusing the gruesome TV project of “retraumatising” their family.

“I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge right now,” they wrote.

“But if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbells) are pissed about this show.

“It’s retraumatising over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?

I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need? https://t.co/CRQjXWAvjx — eric. (@ericthulhu) September 22, 2022

The relative wrote, “[Netflix] don’t notify families when they do this. It’s all public record, so they don’t have to notify (or pay!) anyone. My family found out when everyone else did.

“So when they say they’re doing this ‘with respect to the victims’ or ‘honouring the dignity of the families’, no one contacts them.

“My cousins wake up every few months at this point with a bunch of calls and messages and they know there’s another Dahmer show. It’s cruel.”

