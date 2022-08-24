Netflix releases trailer for Georgie Stone’s powerful trans doco

Netflix has released the first trailer for new documentary The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone, which charts the Victorian transgender woman’s life story over 19 years.

Georgie is one of the most recognisable trans people in Australia. But the 22-year-old says the new documentary has given her “agency over my story, for the first time in my life.”

Filmed over several years, the film follows Georgie’s journey from “a kid who felt so isolated and alone, to a young woman who’s finally asserting control over her life.”

In home video footage, a nine-year-old Georgie is shown discussing her gender dysphoria with her family.

Then years later, as a teenager, Georgie and her family fight for – and win – a landmark Family Court of Australia decision to change laws to benefit other trans children.

The documentary, directed by Gayby Baby filmmaker Maya Newell, ultimately spans 19 years as Georgie Stone fights for her “dream life”: affirming her gender, finding her voice, and emerging into adulthood.

Georgie Stone: ‘We deserve to have a wonderful life’

“For other trans people, I hope they can see themselves or a part of their experience in this film and know they’re not alone,” Georgie Stone explained of the film in June.

“Every trans experience is different and very unique. But I hope there are aspects of it that people can connect to in this film.

“If they’re in a position right now where they don’t feel safe or they’re not living the life they want, I hope it’ll give them hope that they’ll be able to live their ‘dream life’.

She said, “I want other trans people to see that they have a future.

“You can be ambitious and dream big. We deserve to have a wonderful life.”

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone is streaming on Netflix from September 22. Watch the trailer below:

