Netflix releases first images of ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2

Netflix has released a series of first-look images for Season 2 of queer romantic drama Heartstopper.

The second season will spotlight Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) as they navigate their new relationship.

Ahead of their prom, the students take a trip to Paris.

However, the group of friends realize they have “a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

“Continuing the story of Nick, Charlie and the rest of the ‘Heartstopper’ gang for Season 2 has been an absolute privilege,” executive producer Patrick Walkers said.

“[Creator] Alice Oseman and I have been able to watch the actors evolve their performances in every way, and this season is so emotional because of their amazing work. Get ready!”

Heartstopper is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series.

The new season is tipped to cover events from the third and fourth volumes.

Heartstopper is streaming on Netflix. Season two will be released on August 3, and Netflix has already committed to season three.

