Netflix confirms more Tiger King is coming very soon

Netflix has officially confirmed a follow-up “after show” episode to the truly wild documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

The bizarre true crime docoseries, following zookeeper and proud “gun-toting gay redneck” Joe Exotic, has become a global sensation.

One of the series’ stars, Jeff Lowe, let slip last week Netflix was filming one more episode of the documentary series.

Now Netflix has confirmed the episode is only days away. Comedian Joel McHale is hosting The Tiger King and I, which Netflix describes as an “after show”.

The special features new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

Netflix Australia confirmed on Twitter the new episode is dropping on Sunday, April 12.

In an announcement video, Joel channels his inner Joe Exotic, wearing a hat, and also an animal print scarf and “Netflix” printed on his stomach.

“There’s a documentary series on Netflix called Tiger King, I highly recommend watching all seven episodes,” he said.

“On April 12, Netflix will release an eighth installment. It’s an after show hosted by me.

“It’s eye-opening and, hopefully, funny.”

Watch Joel and his abs make the announcement below:

The Tiger King and I — a #TigerKing after-show hosted by @joelmchale (Community) and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12. pic.twitter.com/E4fl6W8zvO — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) April 9, 2020

But one person who won’t appear in the new special is animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Baskin has furiously slammed the Netflix series and made it clear she doesn’t approve of her portrayal in it.

A rep for Baskin said she has “not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked.”

Tiger King tells wild true story of ‘gun-toting gay redneck’ Joe Exotic

If you haven’t seen it, Tiger King follows Oklahoma zookeeper Joe Exotic, who bred big cats in his roadside zoo. But the tigers are somehow the least wild thing about the whole story.

Joe’s explosive feud with Carole Baskin, owner of a Florida non-profit sanctuary Big Cat Rescue, is at the centre of the show.

It all comes to a dramatic end when Exotic is accused – and convicted – of plotting to have Baskin murdered.

Joe is currently a few months into his 22 year sentence for the murder-for-hire plot and numerous wildlife violations.

Tiger King is streaming on Netflix now.

