Netflix hunk Zane Phillips hard launched new relationship at Pride

Actors Zane Phillips and Froy Gutierrez have confirmed their relationship at a Pride Month event in New York.

Zane Phillips is known for Disney+ flick Fire Island and Netflix’s new series Glamorous.

Froy Gutierrez is best known for playing Nolan on TV series Teen Wolf and is also on teen mystery series Cruel Summer, streaming here on Prime Video.

On Sunday, the pair went to a Pride Party at New York City hotspot Gitano Island. The heartthrobs wrapped up Pride Month with a smooch in front of the event’s photographers.

Froy Gutierrez also went to the premiere of Zane Phillip’s Netflix series Glamorous earlier this month, as well as other sightings suggesting the heartthrob couple are together.

Glamorous follows Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), an aspiring beauty influencer who gets a chance to work for supermodel and makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall) at her cosmetics company.

In the show, Zane Phillips plays Chad Addison, the son of Madolyn and head of sales at the company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zane Phillips (@zanethan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zane Phillips (@zanethan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Froy Gutierrez (@froy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Froy Gutierrez (@froy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Froy Gutierrez (@froy)

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.